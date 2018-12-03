Heisman Trophy finalists 2018: Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins heading to New York

The Heisman Trust announced its finalists for the 2018 Heisman Trophy award on Monday night. There are three finalists this season, and they are Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The award will be handed out during a ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 8 on ESPN.

Here's a look at each finalist.

Dwayne Haskins: Ohio State's Haskins had a monster season, leading the Buckeyes to their second consecutive Big Ten title. His 47 touchdown passes are seven more than any other QB has thrown this season, and Haskins threw them while completing 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,580 yards. The 4,580 passing yards blew away the old Ohio State record set by Joe Germaine in 1998 with 3,330 yards, as did his touchdown passes. J.T. Barrett broke his own record last season with 35, but Haskins cruised right past it. Haskins didn't just set records at Ohio State, as he's now the single-season record holder in the Big Ten for passing yards and touchdowns.

Kyler Murray: Murray could have left Oklahoma to play baseball after being a top 10 pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics last summer, but instead chose to hang out at school for another season and try to fill the shoes of last year's Heisman winner, Baker Mayfield. Oklahoma's thrilled he did because Murray didn't just match Mayfield's production from last year, he actually surpassed him in some ways. Murray threw for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 70.9 percent of his passes and averaging a ridiculous 11.9 yards per attempt. He was just as devastating with his legs, rushing for 892 yards and 11 touchdowns as well, leading Oklahoma to another Big 12 title and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Tua Tagovailoa: There's a chance that Tagovailoa played too well at times during the 2018 season. The Alabama QB made a habit of helping his team build such large leads during the season that he often didn't play much in the second half. In fact, Tagovailoa didn't take a fourth-quarter snap this season until Alabama's game against LSU. It was the team's ninth game of the season. Despite of this, Tagovailoa still finishes the season having thrown for 3,353 yards, averaging an astounding 11.4 yards per attempt with 37 touchdown passes. Tua also rushed for an additional five touchdowns. His performances helped keep the Tide at No. 1 in the polls all season long, and they remain there after winning another SEC title.