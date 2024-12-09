The 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists were announced on Monday, and the list features some of the best and brightest players from what was a dramatic college football season. Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Miami's Cameron Ward head to New York, where one will be crowned as the 79th Heisman Trophy winner at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Colorado two-way sensation Hunter and Boise State star running back Jeanty are considered the overwhelming favorites to win the award -- and have been over the course of the last few weeks -- after historic seasons for their respective teams. Either Hunter or Jeanty winning the most coveted individual award in college football would buck some recent trends. Jeanty would become the first running back to win the award since Derrick Henry in 2015, while Hunter is aiming to become the first full-time defender since Charles Woodson (1998) to win.

Let's have a look now at the talented players who were announced as the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Hunter is the heavy favorite to win the Heisman Trophy (-2500) and heads to New York after putting up perhaps the most successful all-purpose season since Jim Thorpe. The Colorado star played full time at both wide receiver and cornerback, and he finished top five nationally in receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, passes defended and No. 1 in PFF coverage grade. Hunter cleared 90 catches, 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions and is a finalist for several other postseason awards on both offense and defense.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Jeanty held +50000 Heisman odds heading into the season as a Group of Five running back, but he managed to burst his way onto the national stage thanks to a truly historic season. The junior from Frisco, Texas, has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns and is on track to break Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record. More importantly, his efforts helped Boise State earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. He posted six 200-yard rushing games and clears every other running back in the nation by more than 800 yards.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Ward is one of the great stories in college football. He earned a single offer from FCS Incarnate Word out of high school but played his way up to being perhaps the best quarterback in college football. He finished No. 1 in passing touchdowns (36), No. 2 in passing yards (4,123) and total offense (4,319) and No. 3 in yards per attempt (9.5). He captained a Miami offense that led the nation and finished only two spots out of the College Football Playoff.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

Gabriel transferred from Oklahoma to Oregon over the offseason and helped power the Ducks to the overwhelming No. 1 seed in the CFP bracket and Big Ten championship. The Mililani, Hawaii, native threw for 3,558 yards and scored 35 total touchdowns for the Ducks as Oregon reached a perfect 13-0 record. In a historic win over then-No.2 Ohio State, Gabriel exploded for 341 yards passing and three total touchdowns in a game that ultimately shaped the Big Ten race. He has been a consummate field general for the best team in the country. =