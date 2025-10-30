The field of legitimate Heisman Trophy contenders shrinks by the week as college football's regular season enters its home stretch. With the calendar flipping to November for Week 10, only six players have odds at FanDuel of better than +3000 to win the award. All of them hail from the two premier conferences with two playing in the Big Ten and four starring in the SEC.

There are still, of course, plenty of Heisman hopefuls outside the top tier. The unpredictable nature of this season in particular could open the door for one or more of them to join the front of the award race over the next month. Time is dwindling, though, and opportunities to notch a "Heisman moment" or to shine against top-flight competition become fewer as the season nears its endpoint.

It looks like a six-man battle for the award, and the two Big Ten quarterbacks in that group have the brightest outlooks, according to the betting market. No. 2 Indiana's Fernando Mendoza jumped back into the lead ahead of Week 10, and No. 1 Ohio State's Julian Sayin is narrowly behind him.

But don't sleep on the SEC hopefuls, who will be under a bright spotlight during what promises to be a thrilling final month of jockeying for conference supremacy and berths in the College Football Playoff.

Heisman Trophy odds entering Week 10

Stock up: Haynes King gives ACC representation

It takes a trip seven spots down the odds board to find the first player outside the Big Ten and SEC. That's where Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King sits at +3000.

This isn't the first time King has hovered on the fringes of the Heisman race. He entered the conversation earlier this year when the No. 8 Yellow Jackets defeated then-ranked Clemson and hasn't ceded much ground since. King strengthened his case last week with his best outing of the season -- a 25-of-31 passing effort for 304 yards and three touchdowns, plus 91 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.

The five-touchdown performance powered Georgia Tech to a dominant win over Syracuse and extended the Yellow Jackets' winning streak to eight games. They remain unbeaten and in full control of their ACC and College Football Playoff paths as one of two teams still perfect in conference play.

Stock down: Dante Moore exits early after puzzling performance

A bloodied Dante Moore exited No. 6 Oregon's 21-7 win over Wisconsin after taking a hit to the face from a Badgers defender. He did not return, and the Ducks struggled to separate from the struggling Badgers both with and without him in the lineup. From an efficiency standpoint, it was the second-worst start of Moore's Oregon career even before the injury. He completed just 9 of 15 passes for 86 yards, lost yardage on the ground and failed to account for a touchdown for the first time as the Ducks' starter.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning indicated this week that Moore will be ready for action when the Ducks return to the field Nov. 8 at Iowa.

Longshot of the week: QB Bear Bachmeier, BYU (+20000)

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier has been one of college football's most impressive freshmen this season, and at +20000 to win the Heisman, he's arguably not getting the recognition he deserves. Bachmeier didn't arrive on campus until the summer, was thrust into the starting job late in the offseason and had no prior college experience when he debuted in the season opener. That didn't stop him from leading BYU to a perfect 8-0 start.

A true dual-threat talent, Bachmeier leads the Big 12 in rushing touchdowns (9) -- without sacrificing production through the air. He's completed 61.8% of his passes with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions to begin his career. He could be an even larger part of the offense this week if star running back LJ Martin is sidelined by the injury he suffered in last week's win at Iowa State.

Week 10 performances to watch

The Heisman frontrunners are, for the most part, either off this week or face matchups with unranked opponents. We generally use this section to emphasize top-25 showdowns, but with a lighter slate, there is a little more creativity involved.

Diego Pavia at No. 20 Texas

It's the biggest game of the week because of its SEC championship eliminator potential, and it carries immense Heisman implications for Diego Pavia. No. 9 Vanderbilt would make it three consecutive wins over top-25 foes with a victory on the road at Texas, and if that happens, Pavia will be the main reason why. He hasn't seen a defense this stout all year, though.

Brendan Sorsby at No. 24 Utah

Brendan Sorsby made an appearance in the "longshot of the week" section earlier this season, and frankly, he is still undervalued on the Heisman market. He has not thrown an interception since the Week 1 blunder against Nebraska and has multiple passing touchdowns in every game but that season-opening loss. Sorsby has No. 17 Cincinnati on pace for a Big 12 Championship Game berth but faces a stiff challenge on the road at No. 24 Utah.

Gunner Stockton vs. Florida

Georgia won each of the last four rivalry games against Florida and seven of the last eight. It is imperative for Gunner Stockton and his award hopes that the No. 5 Bulldogs extend that reign of dominance in the series. He racked up five total touchdowns his last time out and leads the SEC with a sparkling 70.5% completion rate.