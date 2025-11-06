Being the most accurate passer in college football is a surefire way to etch your name into the Heisman Trophy picture. Completing throws at a historic rate will make that candidacy even stronger. Doing all of that as the leader of the No. 1 team in the sport is worthy of frontrunner status. That's a real-life résumé entering Week 11, and it belongs to Julian Sayin.

Sayin is one of four quarterbacks in the top tier of the Heisman race as the regular season enters its home stretch. He, Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and Marcel Reed all boast odds of +650 or better, per FanDuel, to hoist the trophy at next month's ceremony in New York City.

Reed has the most modest outlook of the four but will take the biggest stage of the bunch this weekend when No. 3 Texas A&M hits the road to square off against No. 22 Missouri. It is one of just two ranked matchups on the week and the only one that features a legitimate Heisman hopeful, so Reed has an opportunity to shine with the whole nation watching. If he comes through, he could surge to the front of the race.

Here is the full Heisman Trophy outlook for Week 11 of the college football season.

Heisman Trophy odds entering Week 11

Stock up: Julian Sayin asserts stardom as new frontrunner

This late into the season, it is impossible not to recognize Saying for what he truly is -- the orchestrator and top standout in a monster of an Ohio State offense. It becomes clearer by the week that he is not simply a product of an excellent system and the beneficiary of elite play from the stars that surround him but rather the engine that makes it all work.

Sayin leads the nation with an 80.7% completion rate and would set an NCAA record in that metric if the season ended today. His efficiency is off the charts, as he also paces college football in passer rating and adjusted yards per attempt. The last time the first-year starter completed fewer than 70% of his passes in a game? The season-opener. His first career start. Against an outstanding Texas defense.

It is now obvious why Sayin pushed for the starting job last year as a true freshman. The former five-star recruit and No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class is more than just a toolsy, young prospect. He is a bona fide star who seems to get better with each and every outing.

Julian Sayin is no passenger on Ohio State train: Heisman leader is steering Buckeyes through dominant season Tom Fornelli

Stock down: Diego Pavia, Haynes King slip to edge of contention

It was always going to take strong team finishes for Diego Pavia and Hayes King to stay in the running. The margin for error is smaller at No. 16 Vanderbilt and No. 17 Georgia Tech than it is at perennial College Football Playoff-contending programs, fair or not. With both teams falling last weekend -- the Commodores to Texas and the Yellow Jackets in upset fashion at NC State -- that margin got even slimmer.

Pavia was a surging, top-five candidate a week ago. Individually, he did nothing to hurt his case with a four-touchdown, 400-yard effort against the Longhorns. He caused more trouble for Texas' stout defense than nearly any other quarterback all year. King was among the most tantalizing dark-horse contenders entering last week and, like Pavia, pieced together a stellar individual showing with more than 500 total yards and four touchdowns.

The problem for both of them is that team success factors heavily into the Heisman calculation, losses almost always overrule individual performances.

Longshot of the week: QB Dante Moore, Oregon (+5500)

Dante Moore has a chance to put No. 9 Oregon's loss to Indiana and his early departure against Wisconsin in the rearview mirror over the final four weeks of the regular season. The Ducks face one of the toughest remaining schedules of any CFP contender and therefore have plenty of opportunities to make splashes on the national stage. Moore was a Heisman frontrunner earlier in the year and has been terrific outside the two aforementioned hiccups, so if he returns to form and the Ducks win out, he could be right back in the Heisman mix come December.

Week 11 performances to watch

Oh, what could have been. No. 2 Indiana at Penn State. No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU. Two matchups that in the preseason looked like CFP play-in games but now feature a couple of interim staffs and diminished stakes. At least a couple of Heisman hopefuls will still be in action.

Marcel Reed at Missouri

One of the two biggest games of the week sends Reed on the road for a third straight time against a top-25 foe. How well the vaunted Texas A&M offensive line protects Reed against the formidable Missouri defensive front will go a long way in determining whether he remains at the forefront of the Heisman race.

Fernando Mendoza at Penn State

Penn State has far more NFL bodies on defense than either of Indiana's final two opponents, so this should be the last real test for Fernando Mendoza before the potential Big Ten Championship Game and CFP. It's a test that he should pass with flying colors given the state of affairs in the Nittany Lions' program.

Ty Simpson vs. LSU

Everything that applies to Mendoza's matchup against Penn State goes the same for Ty Simpson against LSU. It is a clash with a talented defense that has little left to play for and an opportunity to notch a win over a big brand.

Dante Moore at Iowa

A difficult stretch run for Moore and Oregon opens with a tricky spot on the road at No. 20 Iowa. The Hawkeyes are always dangerous at home, where their defense typically plays lights out. Moore, healthy after leaving his last game early, seeks a bounce-back performance against one of the better defenses he will see all year.