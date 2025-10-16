To be the best, you have to beat the best. Fernando Mendoza and Indiana did so last week when they took down Dante Moore and Oregon in one of the biggest games of the Big Ten season. It was a program-defining victory for the Hoosiers in what has been an incredible rise to college football's upper echelon over the last season and a half, and it was the kind of win and individual effort that Mendoza needed to cement himself among the most legitimate of Heisman Trophy contenders.

That triumph was an example of the magic that can occur in a top-25 showdown. The outcomes that occur on the biggest stages are what define each and every college football season. And, boy, Week 8 is about to be a treat in that regard.

Five -- count 'em, five -- games this week pit ranked teams against each other. No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia meet in top-10 action to headline the slate, and both teams bring a Heisman hopeful at quarterback into the contest. A ranked rivalry battle between No. 20 USC and No. 13 Notre Dame will also feature award contenders.

There is a defined top three in the Heisman race, according to FanDuel. But with a special performance in one of the myriad Week 8 marquee matchups, an outsider can very well join the mix.

Heisman Trophy odds entering Week 8

Stock up: Fernando Mendoza, Hoosiers prove they are elite

Remember last season when College Football Playoff bubble teams clamored to keep Indiana out of the bracket because of its strength of record? Mendoza made sure those voices will not have a platform in 2025. The first-year Hoosier led Indiana into Autzen Stadium and slayed the Oregon dragon for easily one of the biggest wins in program history. In turn, the Hoosiers picked up three first-place votes in the AP Top 25 poll, and Mendoza improved his Heisman odds more than twofold.

For Heisman winners, the lights can never be too bright. They sure have not blinded Mendoza in 2025. He is 2-0 against ranked opponents with six touchdowns and one interception in those wins over Illinois and Oregon. That came with an astounding 41-for-54 completion rate, no less. The Big Ten touchdowns leader stepped up to the plate and delivered when his team needed him the most, and that right there is a Heisman trait.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza cemented his status as a Heisman Trophy frontrunner last week at Oregon. Getty Images

Stock down: Dante Moore, John Mateer combine for five interceptions

For every winner, there is a loser. Moore stood on the opposite side of the Indiana-Oregon showdown and turned in his least effective performance of the year. The perceived Heisman frontrunner going into the week suddenly finds himself at +3000 to receive the honor. Two interceptions in a loss will do that. The Oregon offensive line may be more to blame than Moore himself, though. He was under duress at an unfathomable rate by the Ducks' standards.

It could have been worse for Moore. He could have done what John Mateer did in the Red River Rivalry.

Mateer's return from hand surgery got off to a nice start. But then the Texas defense happened. No. 14 Oklahoma did not find the end zone once in its 23-6 loss to the Longhorns, and Mateer tossed three picks to bring his season total to six. In contrast, he threw seven interceptions all of last year in his breakout campaign at Washington State.

This is still one of the most electrifying dual-threat talents in college football, but Heisman voters' last two impressions of Mateer were a three-interception blemish and a week off due to injury. Mateer's momentum is kaput.

Longshot of the week: QB Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati (+10000)

Don't look now, but No. 24 Cincinnati is in the Big 12 Championship picture. Sure, it may be Texas Tech's title to lose, but as long as Brendan Sorsby stays on his current pace, the Bearcats may have something to say about it. This is quietly shaping up to be a monster year for a quarterback who was not often in the same conversation as the perceived top dogs in a stacked Big 12 quarterback class.

The last time Sorsby threw an interception? Week 1. The last time Sorsby had less than two total touchdowns in a game? Last season. Oh, and he went a perfect 15-for-15 against Northwestern State a month ago. It might be time to accept that this is just who Sorsby is.

Week 8 performances to watch

If Garrett Nussmeier and Diego Pavia had not lost ground in the Heisman race over the first half of the season, this would have been among the most tantalizing quarterback matchups of this gargantuan week. They kick off the top-25 showdowns in Saturday's noon ET window. The spotlight will be brighter later in the day, though, for the following contenders.

Gunner Stockton vs. Trinidad Chambliss

Trinidad Chambliss is one of the best stories in the sport and has a shot at the biggest win of his young Ole Miss career. The Division II transfer has yet to throw for fewer than 253 yards in a game. Can he keep that rolling against the Georgia defense? If not, it may be Gunner Stockton's day. He could use one after a string of relatively pedestrian passing performances.

Jayden Maiava vs. CJ Carr

The quarterback that receives the Jeweled Shillelagh at the end of the rivalry battle between USC and Notre Dame may also climb the ladder in pursuit of the Heisman Trophy. Both have been massively efficient of late, and they combined for three 300-yard efforts in their last six outings. Carr in particular needs a win in this spot after going 0-2 against ranked opponents to start the year. Maiava is 1-1 in such games.

Ty Simpson vs. Tennessee

Ty Simpson has been the best quarterback in the SEC all year. A fourth top-25 win in as many weeks would only bolster his resume, especially if he plays like he did in No. 6 Alabama's previous victories. This one carries extra weight because of the rivalry element. And don't sleep on Joey Aguilar on the Tennessee side, who could re-emerge as a dark horse if the No. 11 Volunteers reign supreme on the Third Saturday in October.

Devon Dampier vs. BYU

The Texas Tech disaster almost feels like forever ago for Devon Dampier. Since then, it's eight total touchdowns and back-to-back blowout wins for the Utah quarterback. He and the No. 23 Utes represent the biggest challenge to date for undefeated No. 15 BYU. With a Holy War win and a few more touchdowns, the Big 12's strongest Heisman contender can continue his rebound up the odds board.