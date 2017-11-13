Heisman Trophy odds: Baker Mayfield now the runaway favorite to win the award

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was helping lead the Sooners past TCU and putting them in the Big 12 driver's seat on Saturday night. He was also solidifying his position as the Heisman Trophy favorite.

While other contenders seem to fall by the wayside every week, Mayfield keeps playing well. According to OddsShark, he's the runaway favorite for college football's most prestigious individual award. Just look at these odds.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma QB -2500



Bryce Love, Stanford RB +800



Saquon Barkley, Penn State RB +1500



Khalil Tate, Arizona QB; Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin RB +2500



Lamar Jackson, Louisville QB; JT Barrrett, Ohio State QB +3300



Josh Adams, Wyoming QB +6000



Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State QB; Sam Darnold, USC QB +8000



Now, if you aren't familiar with how odds work, with Mayfield listed at -2500 it means that for every $1 you risk, you stand to win four cents. Seriously, to win $100 you'd have to bet $2,500.

Doesn't seem worth the risk right now, does it?

Of course, if I've learned anything over the course of my career covering college football, just wait a week. Everything is bound to be different by then.