Before the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is revealed on Saturday, the Heisman Trust unveiled the results for the players that finished fifth through 10th in this year's voting.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin were announced Monday as finalists for college football's most prestigious individual award. Those four will be on hand for the Heisman ceremony in New York City on Saturday.

The players who just missed the cut are Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, who finished fifth ahead of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (sixth), Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (seventh), Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (eighth), Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (ninth), and Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, who finished 10th.

Heisman Trophy finalists 2025: Fernando Mendoza, Diego Pavia, Jeremiyah Love, Julian Sayin headed to New York Will Backus

Rodriguez, who won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation's top defender, heads the Red Raiders' monstrous defense. He has an FBS-leading seven forced fumbles as well as four interceptions and two fumbles recovered. Texas Tech is allowing just 10.9 points per game this season, third-fewest in FBS. The Red Raiders are the No. 4 seed and have a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

Smith won Big Ten Receiver of the Year for the second consecutive season, and Downs won both Defensive Player of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year for the conference. No. 2 Ohio State is the first team to have three top-10 Heisman finishers in the same year since 2020, when Alabama had DeVonta Smith (who won the award), Mac Jones and Najee Harris.

Stockton led No. 3 Georgia to its second straight SEC Championship Game victory. He has thrown 23 touchdown passes and just five interceptions, the third-best ratio in the SEC. Chambliss led the SEC in that metric, firing 18 touchdown passes and just three interceptions for an Ole Miss offense that leads the Power Four in yards per game.

King was one of the game's best dual-threat quarterbacks, throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for 15 more. He was the only player to reach double digits in both categories this season.

The Heisman Trophy will be presented Saturday night in New York.