Former Florida State star and 1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward knows exactly what Texas quarterback Arch Manning is going through as a first-year starter.

The game didn't always come easy for Ward, who won the Heisman in 1993 after completing 69.5% of his passes for 3,032 yards with 27 touchdowns en route to beating Nebraska for a national championship. Ward extended a hand to Manning on social media following Saturday's lackluster showing against UTEP that left many questioning the Longhorns as a title contender.

"When you've gone through different experiences and you see someone see going through it, you just want to offer some support," Ward said on CBS Sports HQ. "There are a lot of people out there telling him about his play, like he doesn't recognize (that), I was just offering his some words of encouragement and hope that he can overcome what he's going through."

Booed and benched several times in 1992 before starring for the Seminoles, Ward improved on the field when the game slowed down with every start and additional rep. He was a well-known recruit, but wasn't as heralded as Manning, the top-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

"My first few games as a quarterback, they weren't stellar," Ward said, who pointed to his elite defense picking him up as a freshman. "I just struggled. Throwing interceptions. Making bad decisions. But, you know, one thing I saw with him getting booed, I immediately when back when I was struggling. And I actually got booed at home. That's one of the reasons I reached out to him."

Manning went 11 of 25 for 114 yards and a touchdown over the weekend, along with an interception for the third consecutive game. Over eight possessions in the first half, the Longhorns punted three times, turned it over on downs twice and ended one inside the red zone with Manning's ill-timed turnover.

Manning's third start of the season was supposed to be rhythmic, but instead included 10 straight incompletions at one point.

"There's a lot of open guys that he's actually missing," Ward said. "Reps remove doubt. The more reps he gets in game-like situations, he'll be able to (recover). The biggest hurdle is always going to be mentally. You hear those that aren't encouraging you louder in a lot of ways. He has the right mindset, when it comes to, "I got to get better." He has to continue to put in the work."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian does not think Manning's inconsistencies are due to what's happening above the shoulders.

"This is really his first time playing quarterback and every story's not the same," Ward said, noting Manning's lack of previous experience prior to this season. "They're going to give him multiple opportunities to get it figured out, because it's his year. If (he's) able to overcome that mental hurdle, he can make it work."