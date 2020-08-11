Watch Now: Pac-12, Big Ten Cancel Fall Football Season ( 8:44 )

The biggest college football news of the summer broke on Tuesday, when the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced that their fall football seasons have been postponed with the possibility of playing in the spring still on the table. That left thousands of college athletes in limbo. Practices have already started -- some even taking place on Tuesday. Just like that, the season is gone.

Some of their benefits, however, are not.

The Big Ten didn't provide specifics on what its schools will allow its schools to proved for players in sports that have been canceled, but did announce that it will continue to monitor the situation.

"The Big Ten Conference will continue to work with medical experts and governmental authorities to gather additional information, evaluate emerging data and technologies, and monitor developments regarding the pandemic to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes. Individual schools did mention some of the benefits that will remain in place," the conference said in a statement.

Several individual Big Ten schools did announce specific measures that they will keep in place, though.

Big Ten

OSU announced that its players will remain on scholarship, COVID-19 testing protocols will remain in place and tutoring and scheduling services will still be available. Buckeyes will still have access to team facilities and locker rooms, and sports performance, medical/training and nutrition areas will be available under the current health and safety protocols that are in place.

UW announced that it also will honor scholarships, provide academic advising and support, provide health insurance, and meals for athletes. Athletic director Barry Alvarez told the Big Ten Network that, in addition to off-the-field benefits, the football team will continue its 20-hour weeks through the fall. Yes, the idea of practice moving forward while games are canceled is a bit of a head-scratcher. But at least they get their work in.

The Gophers also confirmed that their players will be invited to stay on campus.

The Wolverines have paused all official practices, but players are allowed to participate in voluntary activities by virtue of existing NCAA rules.

Pac-12

The Pac-12 detailed in its press release specific services available to student-athletes during the fall shutdown. Those students will have their scholarships honored, which means that they will continue to have university support that includes academic advising and tutoring, among other support services. It also urged the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility to athletes who opt out of competition for the entire academic year.