Here's 20 pressing questions for Urban Meyer as he returns to coach Ohio State football

With Urban Meyer's first press conference appearance in 3 ½ weeks set for Monday afternoon, why wait to put forward the questions that truly matter as he returns to work at Ohio State?

As his three-game suspension comes to an end -- don't forget, Meyer was allowed to attend and run practice between those games -- here are a list of questions that have to be answered since Ohio State officials have made sure they were not last month. Those officials conveniently distributed the contents of its investigation into Meyer's conduct after the press conference.

Those contents raised more questions than it answered. Now is the time to ask them. Tom Rinaldi of ESPN got the chance to begin that process in a two-part interview that aired on the network over Sunday and Monday, but here's what else we still need to know from Meyer before he resumes coaching Ohio State football.

Are you fully prepared, mentally and physically, to resume your duties as Ohio State's coach? Do you -- as the report states -- have "significant memory issues?" If you are taking medication for it, what is the name of the meidcation? Does the medication and/or memory issues impact your ability to do your job? Can you absolutely guarantee there are no other issues of inappropriate conduct by your coaches or yourself in your background? Have you guaranteed that to your superiors? Do you consider yourself currently under a zero-tolerance policy in terms of any past or future inappropriate conduct that may be revealed? Do you believe Courtney Smith is credible in her claims of abuse by her ex-husband? Why or why not? Do you believe your three-game suspension was a proper punishment? If not, why? What is your reaction to Bob Evans dropping you as a spokesman? What is your reaction to trustee Jeffrey Wadsworth resigning because he believes your punishment should have been "more profound?" Do you believe you have the trust of your superiors? Why did you continue to employ Zach Smith despite what is now a known pattern of misconduct? The internal report confirms a news report that Smith had sex toys delivered to the football facility and had a sexual relationship with a secretary on the staff. Were you aware of either situation? If so, did you report it to superiors? You fired Smith for violating the "core value of honesty." The report states you didn't "deliberately lie" at Big Ten Media Days. What do both those phrases mean to you? On the recruiting trail, what will you tell parents who ask you about your memory, stance toward domestic abuse and ability to evaluate the job performance of assistants? How concerned are you about negative recruiting after this situation? Did you intentionally delete text messages from your phone that were more than a year old prior to Aug. 1? If so, why, and was it a school-issued phone? Have you been ordered by your superiors going forward to save all texts? Do you know if any of your assistants were aware of Smith's misconduct? If so, did they express any concern to you? Why didn't you report a 2014 strip club visit by Zach Smith and Tom Herman that compelled you insert a "morality clause" in the staff coaching manual? During this process, you sent two tweets seemingly on your own defending yourself. Did your superiors, in fact, clear those tweets? What compelled you to do this on your own considering you were suspended and under investigation? Considering that, were you warned by superiors not to do it again? Would you consider donating a portion of your salary to a women's shelter or domestic abuse cause? You are considered one of the best coaches in college football. What do you think your reputation is off the field at this point in your career?

Perhaps we will find out the answers to some of these questions on Monday.