Here's how to compete for a free $5K this bowl season

The college football bowl games have been released, and CFB fans are counting down to the action and all the drama that goes with it. The College Football Playoff will see the No. 3 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners take on the No. 1 LSU Tigers at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
Outside of the top four teams there are plenty of games to get your college football fill, including six bowl games on New Year's Day. In total, 78 of the 130 FBS teams were chosen for the 39 bowl game.
As a fan, you do not just have to sit and watch the game, you can get involved in the action yourself by selecting your picks for the winner of each matchup.
CBS Sports' Bowl Pick'Em allows fans to compete for free for the chance at $5,000. The competition invites fans to pick every bowl game and compete against the CBS community for cash.
To play, you pick the team you think will win each college bowl game against the spread. Players can easily access the site from the CBS app or a desktop.
If you want to have a little more fun with it, you can create "Buddy Groups" to complete alongside your friends and family. Here, you can see private scores and standings that are just in your selected group.
At the end, whichever player has the most winning picks will be $5,000 richer, without having to pay to play.
Start thinking of who you believe is going to end victorious and head to the CBS website for your shot at free money.
