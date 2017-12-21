Here's what else to expect as 2018 National Signing Day continues to roll on

The first-ever Early Signing Period ever college football kicked off Wednesday, and Georgia was the story, stealing the pole position from Ohio State for the No. 1 class in the country. But this is not a 9-to-5 ordeal. It's nearly 72 hours of action. And if your vigilance didn't extend into the evening hours, you missed some of it.

While the bulk of the action has already taken place, there is still nearly two days worth of decision-making to go as the signing period does not end until Friday night. But first, let's catch you up on the late moves of the day on Wednesday.

Georgia, already pacing towards the No. 1 class in the country, finished off its day by stealing four-star cornerback Nadab Joseph from Kirby Smart's old boss Nick Saban at Alabama.



It then landed a commitment out of top 100 Army All-American linebacker Channing Tindall, who wasn't expected to make a decision during the early period but chose the Bulldogs over his hometown Gamecocks as well as Florida State and Auburn.



In a day that didn't produce any good news for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, bad news ended the day. Four-star defensive tackle Bobby Brown, who wasn't expected to sign, took things a step further and actually decommitted from the Aggies. He now looks likely to sign with Alabama this week.



Finally, Jaiden Woodbey brought Willie Taggart some good news. In a press conference that spanned more than two hours, the five-star safety decommitted from Ohio State and signed with Florida State. As an L.A. native, Woodbey didn't visit Tallahassee until the weekend before signing day and didn't even receive the offer until Dec. 12.



Decisions to watch the rest of the week

No. 49 Luke Ford, TE: Georgia's amazing signing period may not be done yet. The No. 2 tight end in the country is still mulling over a decision, and Georgia appears to be the most likely landing spot. Keep an eye out for the 6-foot-6, 250-pounder on Thursday afternoon.

No. 180 Kyler Gordon, CB: He's out of the state of Washington, and though Notre Dame has battled for his signature, the in-state Huskies are the favorite heading into a Thursday night decision.

No. 212 Braden Lenzy, ATH: An Oregon native once committed to the Ducks under Taggart, this is one Notre Dame may be able to win. He makes his decision on Friday and could bring the Irish some much needed speed.

No. 232 Isaiah Bolden, CB: A long cornerback that Taggart lured out of Florida to commit to Oregon, the 6-foot-2 defender looks poised to follow Taggart once again with a decision scheduled for Friday and Florida State as the favorite.

No. 168 Bobby Brown, DT: After decommitting from Texas A&M, Brown isn't a lock to sign during the early period, but if he does, that's good news for Alabama. That's the favorite now that he's uncommitted.

No. 11 Terrace Marshall, WR: LSU heads into Thursday with its highest rated commitment ranked 190th in the country, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. That's not where the Tigers are used to being. Marshall, an in-state prospect, is huge for this class -- and he makes his decision on Friday. Fisher and Texas A&M is pushing hard.