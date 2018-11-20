Here's why Texas mascot Bevo XV won't be on the field at Kansas for Black Friday game

It looks like Kansas is trying to save its grass for Les Miles. Texas mascot Bevo XV will miss Friday's game against the Jayhawks, due to a rule at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium banning live mascots. Bevo, a Texas staple since 1916, generally attends the Longhorns' Thanksgiving games. This will be just the second Thanksgiving weekend game that the live mascot will in 73 years, per ESPN.

Bevo usually stays behind the end zones, and his presence will be missed for the Longhorns. It's a big late-season game for Tom Herman's squad; a win would give Texas a bid to the Big 12 Championship Game against the winner of Oklahoma and West Virginia. West Virginia won its matchup against Texas in a 42-41 nail-biter, while Oklahoma lost to the Longhorns 48-45.

A win would give Texas a shot at its first Big 12 title since 2009, and the game would be huge for Herman, who is arguably ahead of schedule in just his second season with the Longhorns. Texas will undoubtedly miss Bevo strolling through the end zones, but it should be more than capable of taking on Kansas, who is 1-7 in the Big 12. Of course, that's what everyone thought in 2016 too.