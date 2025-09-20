Trent Dilfer was caught doing something unusual ahead of UAB's Week 4 game vs. Tennessee -- at least for a coach on the sidelines. Broadcast cameras caught Dilfer on his phone, apparently taking pictures, prior to kickoff in what ended up being a 56-24 loss to the No. 15 Volunteers.

Dilfer addressed the situation after the game, explaining that his daughter is about to give birth and he wanted to show her and his grandson a photo of his office for the afternoon.

"My phone is out on the sideline every game," Dilfer said. "I have a daughter that's getting ready to give birth, and I wanted to show her the environment. I always FaceTime or send video to my grandson."

The clip of Dilfer on his phone wasn't the only one to make the rounds on social media on Saturday. After Tennessee scored to take a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, UAB safety Sirad Bryant stomped on the foot of Vols kicker Max Gilbert after the PAT attempt. Bryant was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and after seeing the video, Dilfer said the redshirt senior will face discipline internally.

"I've seen an Instagram video of it," Dilfer said. "I'm not happy with it. I'm gonna get the full video of it, and he will be disciplined because of it."

Despite that incident, Dilfer said he was pleased with the way his team reacted after falling behind by three touchdowns so early and encouraged by his team's attitude throughout the game.

"The thing I told them was it's very easy to get negative in that situation," Dilfer said. "You're getting your tail kicked. You get down that much early, it's a real opening for negativity, complaining and blaming. All the things that hurt teams. I didn't hear any of it. ... The audio of the team, I thought, was the best it's been. It's not a moral victory, but it's something you're looking for, and you can build off that."

Dilfer and the Blazers will try to bounce back with a much more favorable matchup against Army in a couple of weeks.