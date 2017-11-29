Herm Edwards to interview for the Arizona State job this weekend

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson set lofty goals for the program's next head coach in his statements to the media after Todd Graham was relieved of his duties on Sunday. While former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin was a name mentioned in the immediate aftermath of Graham's dismissal, the search for the next Sun Devils coach took an interesting turn on Tuesday.

Multiple outlets are reporting that former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards has emerged as a "strong candidate" for the Arizona State job. Edwards told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he will indeed interview for the job this weekend.

ESPN analyst Herm Edwards will be interviewing for the Arizona State head coaching job this weekend, he confirmed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2017

Edwards' last coaching gig was in 2008 with the Kansas City Chiefs and he has not been in college since 1989 when he was a defensive backs coach for San Jose State. According to FootballScoop, Anderson's plan for hiring Edwards includes keeping many of the current assistants, including offensive coordinator Billy Napier and defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, in place and hoping that the 63-year-old coach can elevate the program to Pac-12 championship contention.