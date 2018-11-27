High school football coach loses it on own players after championship ice bath

In the immediate aftermath of winning a championship, some football players like to set their sights on Disney World. This high school football coach, however, set his sights on shoving a couple of his own players who had the AUDACITY to try to give him a celebratory ice bath on the field.

Meet Randy Dreiling, head football coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, Kansas. Dreiling led St. Thomas Aquinas to the state title over the weekend, beating Wichita Northwest 49-28 for their first championship in program history. A big day for the Saints!

However, there's one thing you should know about Dreiling -- that guy apparently hates ice baths more than anyone in the world. If you dare try to give him one, he will charge you and he will give you the business for it. Yes, even after just winning a championship.

Looks like he overracted pic.twitter.com/hs6F8NW5Fh — Matt Scott (@KUTheShiver) November 25, 2018

Angrily shoving a teenager is probably an overreaction here, especially considering the fact that most of the ice shower appeared to miss its target.

Shortly after, a reporter asked Dreiling about the traditional celebratory gesture.

"Not a fan of the ice bath," Dreiling said. "No, nobody ever gives me ice baths. That was a bad deal."

OK then. It's ironic that somebody who really needs to cool off is so opposed to some cold water but everybody has their turn-offs, I suppose. Maybe coach has just seen "Seinfeld" too many times to know he doesn't want to end up like Marty Benson.