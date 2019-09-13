High school football: How to watch No. 19 De La Salle (Calif.) vs. No. 22 Folsom (Calif.)
How to watch De La Salle vs. Folsom
The Folsom Bulldogs will host the De La Salle Spartans with Northern California pride and a record on the line, and both teams ranked nationally. The two will meet on Friday, September 13 with the No. 22 Bulldogs getting a chance to snap the No. 19 Spartans' 301-game win streak against other Northern California schools. De La Salle's impressive win streak against local opponents goes back to 1992.
The Bulldogs have a challenge ahead of them, but they will have the help of home field advantage. Folsom's head coach Paul Doherty is in his first year with the squad, but is no stranger to the accomplishments of De La Salle and the amount of work it takes to beat them. He is excited for the opportunity to make a statement with a win on Friday. "We have a chance to get to the upper crust of high school football," he said.
He complimented his opponents saying, "We know the De La Salle players don't take any of this for granted. They're the blue print of success for high school football. It's a great program. They tackle, they execute, they're well-coached and they're intense."
The Bulldogs head into the game 2-0, and the Spartans enter Friday's matchup 2-1 after losing their season opener to Florida prep powerhouse No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas.
De La Salle vs. Folsom
- Date: Friday, September 13
- Time: 7:30 p.m. PT
- Location: Folsom High School, Folsom, California
- Stream: SportsLive
