On the path to winning a Texas State championship against Post High School Thursday at AT&T Stadium, a heartwarming moment took place between Shiner High School teammates. Doug Brooks was playing defensive tackle in the first quarter and forced Post's quarterback to fumble. Brooks picked picked up the ball and had an easy touchdown in front of him, but before crossing the goal line handed the ball off to his teammate, defensive lineman Max Machacek, and let him get the score.

Take a look at the unique play:

Brooks, who also is a fullback for Shiner, said he wanted to let his teammate score to make good on a promise he made earlier in the season.

"At the beginning of the year, I told the d-line and o-line that if I get a chance, I'm going to give y'all a touchdown," Brooks said, according to TexasHSFootball.com. "They block for us. They get the credit, but they don't get the credit like they should. I had to give at least one of them a touchdown."

Brooks did end the game with his own touchdown, blocking a punt and recovering it in the end zone. He was named defensive MVP of the game.

Shiner ultimately won, 42-20, to capture the Texas 2ADI State Championship game.