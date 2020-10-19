Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) is the lone team to step into this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after Tayven Jackson tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Trenton Veith in the final seconds to cap a 17-13 win over Cathedral (Indianapolis). The top-seeded Trojans enter the Indiana 6A playoffs against Columbus North (Columbus) on Oct. 30.

No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) continued its 2020 dominance with a 56-6 win over Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio). The 6-0 Ascenders hold a 291-62 scoring edge and have a bye before facing No. 9 Northwestern (Miami) on Oct. 30. The Bulls, seeking a fourth straight state title, open their season Friday against No. 10 Miami Central in a Florida heavyweight showdown.

Dematrius Davis and No. 2 North Shore (Houston) pushed their win streak to 19 with a 49-14 victory over previously-unbeaten Manvel. The Mustangs are back-to-back 6A Division 1 state champions and have one loss since 2018.

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) rolled to a season-opening 25-13 win over TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.). The Raiders, who now draw Cardinal Gibbons on Oct. 23, overcame a slow start and scored the game's final 19 points. Alabama-bound Dallas Turner racked up four sacks in his debut for the defending 7A champions

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Beat Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio) 56-6

Next week: Idle

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Manvel 49-14

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. West Brook (Beaumont)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Beat TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens) 25-13

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale)

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat La Salle (Wyndmoor) 38-14

Next week: Oct. 24 vs. Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio)

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Perry (Gilbert) 55-0

Next week: Oct. 23 at Higley (Gilbert)

6. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Beat South Gwinnett (Snellville) 42-7

Next week: Idle

7. Katy (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 7

Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related

8. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

9. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 9

Season opener: Oct. 23 vs. No. 10 Central (Miami)

10. Central (Miami)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 10

Season opener: Oct. 23 at No. 9 Northwestern (Miami)

11. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat American Fork 53-32

Next week: Idle

12. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat St. Louis University (St. Louis) 38-22

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Vashon (St. Louis)

13. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 1-1 | Last week: 13

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 23 at Waco

14. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 23 at Eastern (Louisville)

15. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Oak Mountain (Birmingham) 49-21

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Hoover

16. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Denton 41-0

Next week: Oct. 22 at Wakeland (Frisco)

17. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) 33-20

Next week: Oct. 24 at Paramus Catholic (Paramus)

18. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Hilliard Darby (Hilliard) 35-16

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Hilliard Bradley (Hilliard)

19. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Lexington 55-13

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Spring Valley (Columbia)

20. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Calvary Baptist (Shreveport) 31-13

Next week: Oct. 23 at Brother Martin (New Orleans)

21. Allen (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

22. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Paramus Catholic (Paramus) 37-0

Next week: Oct. 23 at DePaul Catholic (Wayne)

23. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Roosevelt (Kent) 63-0

Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Mayfield

24. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Beat San Marcos 56-0

Next week: Oct. 23 at Bowie (Austin)

25. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Cathedral (Indianapolis) 17-13

Next week: Idle