Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.) is the lone team to step into this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after Tayven Jackson tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Trenton Veith in the final seconds to cap a 17-13 win over Cathedral (Indianapolis). The top-seeded Trojans enter the Indiana 6A playoffs against Columbus North (Columbus) on Oct. 30.
No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) continued its 2020 dominance with a 56-6 win over Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio). The 6-0 Ascenders hold a 291-62 scoring edge and have a bye before facing No. 9 Northwestern (Miami) on Oct. 30. The Bulls, seeking a fourth straight state title, open their season Friday against No. 10 Miami Central in a Florida heavyweight showdown.
Dematrius Davis and No. 2 North Shore (Houston) pushed their win streak to 19 with a 49-14 victory over previously-unbeaten Manvel. The Mustangs are back-to-back 6A Division 1 state champions and have one loss since 2018.
No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) rolled to a season-opening 25-13 win over TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.). The Raiders, who now draw Cardinal Gibbons on Oct. 23, overcame a slow start and scored the game's final 19 points. Alabama-bound Dallas Turner racked up four sacks in his debut for the defending 7A champions
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Record: 6-0 | Last week: 1
Last week: Beat Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio) 56-6
Next week: Idle
2. North Shore (Houston)
Record: 4-0 | Last week: 2
Last week: Beat Manvel 49-14
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. West Brook (Beaumont)
3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 1-0 | Last week: 3
Last week: Beat TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens) 25-13
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale)
4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)
Record: 2-0 | Last week: 4
Last week: Beat La Salle (Wyndmoor) 38-14
Next week: Oct. 24 vs. Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio)
5. Chandler (Ariz.)
Record: 3-0 | Last week: 5
Last week: Beat Perry (Gilbert) 55-0
Next week: Oct. 23 at Higley (Gilbert)
6. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Record: 6-0 | Last week: 6
Last week: Beat South Gwinnett (Snellville) 42-7
Next week: Idle
7. Katy (Texas)
Record: 3-0 | Last week: 7
Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)
Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related
8. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)
Record: 5-0 | Last week: 8
Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)
Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related)
9. Northwestern (Miami)
Record: 0-0 | Last week: 9
Season opener: Oct. 23 vs. No. 10 Central (Miami)
10. Central (Miami)
Record: 0-0 | Last week: 10
Season opener: Oct. 23 at No. 9 Northwestern (Miami)
11. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Record: 10-0 | Last week: 11
Last week: Beat American Fork 53-32
Next week: Idle
12. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)
Record: 2-0 | Last week: 12
Last week: Beat St. Louis University (St. Louis) 38-22
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Vashon (St. Louis)
13. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 1-1 | Last week: 13
Last week: Idle
Next week: Oct. 23 at Waco
14. Trinity (Louisville)
Record: 4-0 | Last week: 14
Last week: Idle
Next week: Oct. 23 at Eastern (Louisville)
15. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Record: 9-0 | Last week: 15
Last week: Beat Oak Mountain (Birmingham) 49-21
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Hoover
16. Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Record: 3-0 | Last week: 16
Last week: Beat Denton 41-0
Next week: Oct. 22 at Wakeland (Frisco)
17. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)
Record: 3-0 | Last week: 17
Last week: Beat St. Joseph Regional (Montvale) 33-20
Next week: Oct. 24 at Paramus Catholic (Paramus)
18. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)
Record: 8-0 | Last week: 18
Last week: Beat Hilliard Darby (Hilliard) 35-16
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Hilliard Bradley (Hilliard)
19. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Record: 4-0 | Last week: 19
Last week: Beat Lexington 55-13
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Spring Valley (Columbia)
20. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.)
Record: 2-0 | Last week: 21
Last week: Beat Calvary Baptist (Shreveport) 31-13
Next week: Oct. 23 at Brother Martin (New Orleans)
21. Allen (Texas)
Record: 2-0 | Last week: 22
Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)
Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related)
22. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)
Record: 3-0 | Last week: 23
Last week: Beat Paramus Catholic (Paramus) 37-0
Next week: Oct. 23 at DePaul Catholic (Wayne)
23. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
Record: 6-0 | Last week: 24
Last week: Beat Roosevelt (Kent) 63-0
Next week: Oct. 23 vs. Mayfield
24. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Record: 4-0 | Last week: 25
Last week: Beat San Marcos 56-0
Next week: Oct. 23 at Bowie (Austin)
25. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Record: 9-0 | Last week: NR
Last week: Beat Cathedral (Indianapolis) 17-13
Next week: Idle