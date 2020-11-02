IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) showed again why it's deserving of the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings after a dominating 49-14 win Friday over previous No. 6 Northwestern (Miami). Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw four touchdown passes, including one to 2022 running back Kaytron Allen, who added two more scores on the ground.

The 7-0 Ascenders have outscored their opponents 340-76 on the season. Northwestern, the reigning three-time Florida state champions, dropped 11 spots to No. 17.

DeSoto (Texas) is the lone newcomer to the rankings. After improving to 4-0, it becomes the seventh Texas team in the MaxPreps Top 25. The Eagles are led by four-star defensive end Shemar Turner and 2021 Baylor commit Byron Murphy II on defense, while Illinois-bound quarterback Samari Collier has the offense averaging more than 45 points per game.

The Eagles join No. 2 North Shore (Houston), No. 6 Katy, No. 11 Duncanville, No. 13 Ryan (Denton), No. 18 Allen and No. 21 Westlake (Austin) in the group of ranked teams from the Lone Star State.

Ohio is getting close to crowning a state champion and both Buckeye State MaxPreps Top 25 teams cruised to easy wins.

No. 15 Pickerington Central (Pickerington), the defending Division 1 state champs, improved to 10-0 with a 38-7 win over Westerville Central (Westerville). The Tigers advance to next week's state semifinals for the fifth consecutive year and face a 9-1 Mentor squad.

Posting its fifth shutout of the season, No. 20 Archbishop Hoban (Akron) advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals after a 37-0 win Benedictine (Cleveland).

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Beat Northwestern (Miami) 49-14

Next week: Idle

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Humble 55-6

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Kingwood

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Beat Archbishop Wood (Warminster) 52-6

Next week: Nov. 7 at Roman Catholic (Philadelphia)

4. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat Centennial (Peoria) 31-7

Next week: Nov. 6 at Desert Vista (Phoenix)

5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Parkview (Lilburn) 47-7

Next week: Nov. 6 at Brookwood (Snellville)

6. Katy (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Dickinson 49-7

Next week: Nov. 5 vs. Tompkins (Katy)

7. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Beat Tift County (Tifton) 17-13

Next week: Nov. 6 at Colquitt County (Moultrie)

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Westlake (Saratoga Springs) 59-3

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Bingham (South Jordan)

9. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Grissom (Huntsville)

10. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Howell Central (St. Charles) 55-0

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Christian Brothers (St. Louis)

11. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 3-1 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat Mansfield 35-0

Next week: Nov. 6 at Midway (Waco)

12. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Beat Bowling Green 42-7

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. North Laurel (London)

13. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Beat Centennial (Frisco) 68-28

Next week: Nov. 6 at The Colony

14. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 7 at No. 19 Bergen Catholic (Oradell)

15. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Westerville Central (Westerville) 38-7

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Mentor

16. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat South Pointe (Rock Hill) 35-7

Next week: Idle

17. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 1-1 | Last week: 6

Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 49-14

Next week: Nov. 5 vs. Palmetto (Miami)

18. Allen (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Boyd (McKinney) 42-9

Next week: Nov. 6 at Little Elm

19. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 20

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 7 vs. No. 14 St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City)

20. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Benedictine (Cleveland) 37-0

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Hudson

21. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Beat Hays (Buda) 59-6

Next week: Nov. 6 at Akins (Austin)

22. Central (Miami)

Record: 1-1 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Edison (Miami) 14-0

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Immokalee

23. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Columbus North (Columbus) 42-7

Next week: Nov. 6 vs. Columbus East (Columbus)

24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Beat Desert Vista (Phoenix) 38-17

Next week: Nov. 6 at Highland (Gilbert)

25. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Lake Ridge (Mansfield) 42-0

Next week: Nov. 6 at Cedar Hill