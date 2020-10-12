The No. 1 team in the country had no problem on the road in Texas this week in what was the biggest high school football game of the year. Top-ranked IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) improved to 5-0 Saturday as it cruised to a 41-14 win over previous No. 6 Duncanville (Texas).

Michigan-bound quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in the victory as freshman Stacy Gage added two rushing scores. The loss dropped the Panthers to No. 13 in the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings as the Ascenders firmly held on to their No. 1 spot.

Westlake (Austin, Texas) is the only new team to join the rankings this week, replacing Carroll (Southlake, Texas) after the Dragons fell 44-42 on Thursday to Rockwall (Texas). The 3-0 Chaparrals, who are the defending 6A Division 2 state champs, enter at No. 25 having outscored the opposition 167-7. Chandler (Ariz.) jumped two spots to No. 5 after an impressive 64-0 win over Pinnacle (Phoenix). The four-time defending state champions have won 28 consecutive games.

No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) gets its season underway on Oct. 16 against TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.). The Raiders are coming off a 15-0 season and their 11th state championship last year.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Beat Duncanville (Texas) 41-14

Next week: Oct. 16 vs. Bishop Sycamore (Columbus, Ohio)

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Willis 48-21

Next week: Oct. 16 at Manvel

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 3

Season opener: Oct. 16 vs. TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens)

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.) 41-24

Next week: Oct. 17 vs. La Salle (Wyndmoor)

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat Pinnacle (Phoenix) 64-0

Next week: Oct. 16 vs. Perry (Gilbert)

6. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Mill Creek (Hoschton) 20-13

Next week: Oct. 16 at South Gwinnett (Snellville)

7. Katy (Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Beat Seven Lakes (Katy) 59-3

Next week: Oct. 15 at Tompkins (Katy)

8. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Valdosta 33-21

Next week: Oct. 16 vs. Alcovy (Covington)

9. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 10

Season opener: Oct. 23 vs. No. 10 Central (Miami)

10. Central (Miami)

Record: 0-0 | Last week: 12

Season opener: Oct. 23 at No. 11 Northwestern (Miami)

11. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Beat Skyridge (Lehi) 29-26

Next week: Oct. 14 vs. American Fork

12. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Beat Christian Brothers (St. Louis) 41-21

Next week: Oct. 16 at St. Louis University (St. Louis)

13. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 1-1 | Last week: 6

Last week: Lost to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 41-14

Next week: Idle

14. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Ballard (Louisville) 40-0

Next week: Idle

15. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Gadsden City (Gadsden) 48-0

Next week: Oct. 16 at Oak Mountain (Birmingham)

16. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

17. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 21-7

Next week: Oct. 17 vs. St. Joseph Regional (Montvale)

18. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Grove City 49-0

Next week: Oct. 16 vs. Hilliard Darby (Hilliard)

19. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 20

Last week: Beat River Bluff (Lexington) 41-7

Next week: Oct. 16 at Lexington

20. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: 21

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 16 vs. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville)

21. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.)

Record: 1-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 17 at Archbishop Shaw (Marrero)

22. Allen (Texas)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

Next week: Idle (COVID-19 related)

23. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 2-0 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Pope John XXIII (Sparta) 42-7

Next week: Oct. 17 vs. Paramus Catholic (Paramus)

24. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 16 vs. Roosevelt (Kent)

25. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 3-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Del Valle 56-0

Next week: Oct. 16 at San Marcos