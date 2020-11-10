Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.) jumped into the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings following a statement 40-10 win Friday over previous No. 7 Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.). Xavier Williams threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another as the Packers improved to 6-0, earning the No. 12 spot in this week's rankings. Under second-year coach Justin Rogers, the south Georgia program has outscored its opponents by an insane 200 points this season (274-74).

In Texas, Cedar Hill enters the MaxPreps Top 25 at No. 21 following a 49-42 win Friday over previous No. 25 DeSoto. Tennessee-bound quarterback Kaidon Salter accounted for nearly 400 yards total offense and six touchdowns. Things don't get easier for the Longhorns with a Nov. 13 district showdown at No. 9 Duncanville.

No. 25 Tompkins (Katy) shocked Katy 24-19, snapping the Tigers' 75-game district win streak dating back to 2008. Alabama-bound quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Joshua McMillan for three scores as the 6-0 Falcons beat Katy for the first time in school history.

Moving to Ohio, Pickerington Central (Pickerington) rose four spots to No. 11 after its 38-31 win over Mentor in the Division 1 semifinals. The Tigers play St. Xavier (Cincinnati) on Nov. 13 seeking a third state title since 2017. No. 4 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) continues to roll in 2020, climbing one spot after rolling past Brookwood (Snellville) 58-17. Recent transfer Jake Garcia has fit in nicely during his first two games with the 8-0 Rams and Phil Mafah continues to impress. The Clemson commit has more than 1,200 total yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Idle

Next week: Idle

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Kingwood 63-6

Next week: Nov. 13 at Summer Creek (Houston)

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Beat Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) 42-0

Next week: TBD

4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Brookwood (Snellville) 58-17

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Newton (Covington)

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Highland (Gilbert)

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Grissom (Huntsville) 49-7

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville)

7. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 12-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Beat Bingham (South Jordan) 57-22

Next week: Nov. 12 vs. East (Salt Lake City)

8. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat Christian Brothers (St. Louis) 54-21

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Howell (St. Charles)

9. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 4-1 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Midway (Waco) 74-21

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. No. 21 Cedar Hill

10. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Beat The Colony 49-8

Next week: Idle

11. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Mentor 38-31

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

12. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Lowndes (Valdosta) 40-10

Next week: Nov. 13 at Tift County (Tifton)

13. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Idle - COVID-19

Next week: Idle - COVID-19

14. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Idle - COVID-19

Next week: Idle - COVID-19

15. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 2-1 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Palmetto (Miami) 17-7

Next week: Nov. 13 at Key West

16. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Summerville

17. Allen (Texas)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Little Elm 68-44

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Guyer (Denton)

18. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 14 vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey)

19. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 20

Last week: Beat Hudson 31-14

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Avon

20. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Akins (Austin) 48-0

Next week: Nov. 12 at Bowie (Austin)

21. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat DeSoto 49-42

Next week: Nov. 13 at No. 9 Duncanville

22. Central (Miami)

Record: 2-1 | Last week: 22

Last week: Forfeit win over Immokalee

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale)

23. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Columbus East (Columbus) 55-7

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Warren Central (Indianapolis)

24. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Highland (Gilbert) 46-26

Next week: Nov. 13 vs. Higley (Gilbert)

25. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Katy 24-19

Next week: Idle