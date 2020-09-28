North Shore (Houston) extend its winning streak to 16 games and showed why the Mustangs are deserving of their No. 2 ranking in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 rankings after showing out in a huge Texas high school football game between defending state champions. 2021 Auburn commit Dematrius Davis accounted for nearly 300 yards of offense and two scores, while five-star cornerback Denver Harris had two interceptions, including a 95-yard pick six in the 38-21 win over Shadow Creek (Pearland).

The Sharks, the reigning 5A Division 1 champion, fell 13 spots to No. 30, while the back-to-back 6A Division 1 state champs have won 32 of their last 33 games.

Denton Ryan (Texas) was this week's bbiggest mover, jumping up four spots to No. 17 after its 47-24 win over Arlington Martin (Texas) at AT&T Stadium. Texas-bound Ja'Tavion Sanders accounted for three touchdowns, two on offense and one on defense. Up next for the Raiders is No. 29 Denton Guyer (Texas).

No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) improved to 3-0 after beating Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 45-14 as the Ascenders have now outscored the opposition 142-34 in 2020.

Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) replaces Shadow Creek in the MaxPreps Top 25 after improving to 4-0. The Knights have outscored their opposition 151-33 this season and had a huge win earlier in the year against No. 32 St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio).

There are six MaxPreps Top 25 teams that will open their seasons this week: No. 6 Duncanville (Texas), No. 7 Chandler (Ariz.), No. 11 Southlake Carroll (Texas), No. 18 St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.), No. 22 Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) and No. 24 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.).

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings



1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (Last week: 1)

Record: 3-0

Last week: Beat Ravenwood (Brentwood, Tenn.) 45-14

Next week: Oct. 3 vs. Life Christian Academy (Chester, Va.)

2. North Shore (Houston) (2)

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat Shadow Creek (Pearland) 38-21

Next week: Oct. 1 vs. Klein Collins (Spring)

3. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (3)

Season opener: TBD

4. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) (4)

Season opener: TBD

5. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (5)

Record: 4-0

Last week: Beat Archer (Lawrenceville) 26-7

Next week: Idle

6. Duncanville (Texas) (6)

Season opener: Oct. 2 at South Oak Cliff (Dallas)

7. Chandler (Ariz.) (7)

Season opener: Oct. 2 at Liberty (Peoria)

8. Katy (Texas) (8)

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat Clear Springs (League City) 28-13

Next week: Oct. 3 at Cypress Woods (Cypress)

9. Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.) (9)

Record: 4-0

Last week: Beat Lee County (Leesburg) 38-13

Next week: Idle

10. Northwestern (Miami) (10)

Season opener: TBD

11. Carroll (Southlake, Texas) (11)

Season opener: Oct. 2 vs. Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall)

12. Central (Miami) (13)

Season opener: TBD

13. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah) (14)

Record: 7-0

Last week: Beat Lone Peak (Highland) 35-25

Next week: Oct. 2 vs. Westlake (Saratoga Springs)

14. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis) (12)

Season opener: TBD

15. Trinity (Louisville) (15)

Record: 2-0

Last week: Idle

Next week: Oct. 2 at St. Xavier (Louisville)

16. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) (16)

Record: 6-0

Last week: Beat Mountain Brook (Birmingham) 31-0

Next week: Oct. 2 vs. Vestavia Hills

17. Ryan (Denton, Texas) (21)

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat Martin (Arlington) 47-24

Next week: Oct. 2 vs. No. 29 Guyer (Denton)

18. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.) (18)

Season opener: Oct. 2 at West Orange

19. Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio) (19)

Record: 5-0

Last week: Beat Lancaster 35-0

Next week: Oct. 1 at Reynoldsburg

20. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) (20)

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat White Knoll (Lexington) 66-0

Next week: Oct. 2 at Chapin

21. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) (22)

Record: 2-0

Last week: Beat Clearwater 24-0

Next week: Oct. 2 at Bartram Trail (St. Johns)

22. Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) (23)

Season opener: Oct. 2 vs. Hammond

23. Allen (Texas) (24)

Record: 1-0

Last week: Beat Plano East (Plano) 49-26

Next week: Oct. 2 vs. Atascocita (Humble)

24. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (25)

Season opener: Oct. 3 at No. 28 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale)

25. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) (NR)

Record: 4-0

Last week: Beat St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron) 36-9

Next week: Oct. 2 vs. Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls)