St. Xavier (Cincinnati) jumped into the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings following a statement 44-3 win Friday over previous No. 11 Pickerington Central (Pickerington) in the Ohio Division I championship game. Brogan McCaughey connected with Jalen Patterson for four first-quarter touchdowns as the Bombers won their first state title since 2016. No. 22 St. Xavier is the first team since 2013 to score 40 points against Pickerington Central, which was denied a second-straight Ohio crown.

Cathedral (Indianapolis) is the other newcomer to this week's rankings, checking in at No. 21 thanks in part to a win over St. Xavier earlier in the season. The 11-1 Fighting Irish are coming off a 39-6 Indiana 5A quarterfinal victory over Whiteland, and they are two wins shy of their first state title since 2014.

Texas power Allen was this week's biggest mover, jumping five spots to No. 12 after a 56-38 win over Guyer (Denton). The 5-0 Eagles have won 80 consecutive regular season games and scored at least 42 points in every game this year.

Elsewhere in Texas, Duncanville moved to No. 7 after a 28-14 win over Cedar Hill in which the Panther defense held Tennessee-bound quarterback Kaidon Salter to 140 yards total offense. Duncanville's Malachi Medlock had a huge night, rushing for 182 yards and scoring three times.

Two MaxPreps Top 25 teams compete for a state title this week as No. 8 Corner Canyon (Draper) faces Lone Peak (Highland) in the Utah Class 6A championship and No. 17 Archbishop Hoban (Akron) takes on Washington (Massillon) in the Ohio Division II finale.

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 1

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens)

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Beat Summer Creek (Houston) 58-0

Next week: Nov. 19 vs. King (Houston)

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 3

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 21 vs. Souderton

4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat Newton (Covington) 37-0

Next week: Idle

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Highland (Gilbert) 42-19

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. No. 23 Hamilton (Chandler)

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 12-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Beat Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville) 42-16

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Hoover

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 5-1 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Cedar Hill 28-14

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Lake Ridge (Mansfield)

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 13-0 | Last week: 7

Last week: Beat East (Salt Lake City) 45-30

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Lone Peak (Highland)

9. De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 8

Last week: Beat Howell (St. Charles) 28-7

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Fox (Arnold)

10. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 19 vs. Heritage (Frisco)

11. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat Tift County (Tifton) 41-0

Next week: Idle

12. Allen (Texas)

Record: 5-0 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Guyer (Denton) 56-38

Next week: Nov. 20 at McKinney

13. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 13

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Marshall County (Benton)

14. St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Record: 4-0 | Last week: 14

Last week: Idle

Next week: Idle

15. Northwestern (Miami)

Record: 3-1 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat Key West 28-20

Next week: Nov. 20 at American Heritage (Plantation)

16. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Beat Summerville 42-7

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Carolina Forest (Myrtle Beach)

17. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 19

Last week: Beat Avon 28-14

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Washington (Massillon)

18. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 7-0 | Last week: 20

Last week: Beat Bowie (Austin) 45-7

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Austin

19. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 12-0 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Warren Central (Indianapolis) 38-0

Next week: Nov. 20 at Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

20. Central (Miami)

Record: 3-1 | Last week: 22

Last week: Forfeit win over Archbishop McCarthy (Fort Lauderdale)

Next week: Nov. 20 vs. Lely (Naples)

21. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 11-1 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Whiteland 39-6

Next week: Nov. 20 at Castle (Newburgh)

22. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: NR

Last week: Beat Pickerington Central (Pickerington) 44-3

Next week: Season complete

23. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Higley (Gilbert) 35-29

Next week: Nov. 20 at No. 5 Chandler

24. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 5-1 | Last week: 21

Last week: Lost to Duncanville 28-14

Next week: Nov. 20 at Waco

25. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Idle

Next week: Nov. 19 vs. Mayde Creek (Houston)