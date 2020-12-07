Thompson (Alabaster) needed one of the wildest finishes in recent memory to capture its second consecutive Alabama 7A title and remain No. 6 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The Warriors scored 10 points in the final 30 seconds to shock Auburn, 29-28.
Trailing 28-19, Thompson's Ahmari Bolden returned a blocked punt to cut the lead to 28-26. The Warriors then recovered the onside kick before two consecutive pass interference calls set up Trevor Hardy's 35-yard game-winning field goal.
No. 15 Dutch Fork (Irmo) became the first South Carolina public school to win five consecutive state titles as the Silver Foxes beat T.L. Hanna (Anderson) 28-6 in the 5A championship. Clemson commit Will Taylor and Jarvis Green each rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
In the Arizona Open Division semifinals, No. 5 Chandler nearly blew a 28-7 halftime lead against Liberty (Peoria), but hung on for a 35-34 overtime victory. Eli Sanders scored four times while Oregon commit Brandon Buckner made big plays on defense to set up a championship showdown Dec. 12 against Hamilton (Chandler).
In Texas, the UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs get underway this week with seven MaxPreps Top 25 teams in the field -- No. 2 North Shore (Houston), No. 7 Duncanville, No. 11 Allen, No. 16 Westlake (Austin), No. 22 Tompkins (Katy), No. 24 DeSoto and No. 25 Lake Travis (Austin).
MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1
Season complete
2. North Shore (Houston)
Record: 10-0 | Last week: 2
Last week: Idle
Next week: Dec. 10 vs. Deer Park
3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)
Record: 6-0 | Last week: 3
Season complete
4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)
Record: 11-0 | Last week: 4
Last week: Beat Harrison (Kennesaw) 30-6
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. West Forsyth (Cumming)
5. Chandler (Ariz.)
Record: 9-0 | Last week: 5
Last week: Beat Liberty (Peoria) 35-34
Next week: Dec. 12 vs. Hamilton (Chandler)
6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Record: 14-0 | Last week: 6
Last week: Beat Auburn 29-28
Season complete
7. Duncanville (Texas)
Record: 6-1 | Last week: 7
Last week: Idle
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Harker Heights
8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)
Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8
Season complete
9. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)
Record: 9-0 | Last week: 9
Last week: Beat Walton (Marietta) 35-12
Next week: Dec. 11 at Norcross
10. Ryan (Denton, Texas)
Record: 9-0 | Last week: 10
Last week: Beat Lone Star (Frisco) 35-21
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Adams (Dallas)
11. Allen (Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last week: 11
Last week: Beat Braswell (Little Elm) 59-35
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Plano West (Plano)
12. Trinity (Louisville)
Record: 8-0 | Last week: 12
Last week: Beat Dixie Heights (Edgewood) 56-0
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. St. Xavier (Louisville)
13. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)
Record: 11-0 | Last week: 13
Season complete
14. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)
Record: 14-0 | Last week: 14
Season complete
15. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)
Record: 10-0 | Last week: 15
Last week: Beat T.L. Hanna (Anderson) 28-6
Season complete
16. Westlake (Austin, Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last week: 16
Last week: Idle
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Cedar Ridge (Round Rock)
17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Record: 6-1 | Last week: 17
Last week: Beat Venice 29-8
Next week: Dec. 11 at Bloomingdale (Valrico)
18. Central (Miami)
Record: 6-1 | Last week: 18
Last week: Beat Dunbar (Fort Myers) 40-0
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Palmetto
19. Cathedral (Indianapolis)
Record: 13-1 | Last week: 19
Season complete
20. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)
Record: 10-2 | Last week: 20
Season complete
21. Cedar Hill (Texas)
Record: 7-1 | Last week: 21
Last week: Beat Midway (Waco) 58-7
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Bryan
22. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)
Record: 8-0 | Last week: 22
Last week: Idle
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Fort Bend Travis (Richmond)
23. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Record: 9-2 | Last week: 23
Last week: Beat Eau Gallie (Melbourne) 38-18
Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Jesuit (Tampa)
24. DeSoto (Texas)
Record: 7-1 | Last week: 24
Last week: Beat Waco 62-6
Next week: Dec. 10 vs. Shoemaker (Killeen)
25. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)
Record: 6-0 | Last week: 25
Last week: Idle
Next week: Dec. 11 at Round Rock