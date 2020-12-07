Thompson (Alabaster) needed one of the wildest finishes in recent memory to capture its second consecutive Alabama 7A title and remain No. 6 in this week's MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings. The Warriors scored 10 points in the final 30 seconds to shock Auburn, 29-28.

Trailing 28-19, Thompson's Ahmari Bolden returned a blocked punt to cut the lead to 28-26. The Warriors then recovered the onside kick before two consecutive pass interference calls set up Trevor Hardy's 35-yard game-winning field goal.

No. 15 Dutch Fork (Irmo) became the first South Carolina public school to win five consecutive state titles as the Silver Foxes beat T.L. Hanna (Anderson) 28-6 in the 5A championship. Clemson commit Will Taylor and Jarvis Green each rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

In the Arizona Open Division semifinals, No. 5 Chandler nearly blew a 28-7 halftime lead against Liberty (Peoria), but hung on for a 35-34 overtime victory. Eli Sanders scored four times while Oregon commit Brandon Buckner made big plays on defense to set up a championship showdown Dec. 12 against Hamilton (Chandler).

In Texas, the UIL 6A Division 1 playoffs get underway this week with seven MaxPreps Top 25 teams in the field -- No. 2 North Shore (Houston), No. 7 Duncanville, No. 11 Allen, No. 16 Westlake (Austin), No. 22 Tompkins (Katy), No. 24 DeSoto and No. 25 Lake Travis (Austin).

MaxPreps Top 25 High School Football Rankings

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 1

Season complete

2. North Shore (Houston)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 2

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 10 vs. Deer Park

3. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 3

Season complete

4. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 4

Last week: Beat Harrison (Kennesaw) 30-6

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. West Forsyth (Cumming)

5. Chandler (Ariz.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 5

Last week: Beat Liberty (Peoria) 35-34

Next week: Dec. 12 vs. Hamilton (Chandler)

6. Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 6

Last week: Beat Auburn 29-28

Season complete

7. Duncanville (Texas)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 7

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Harker Heights

8. Corner Canyon (Draper, Utah)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 8

Season complete

9. Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 9

Last week: Beat Walton (Marietta) 35-12

Next week: Dec. 11 at Norcross

10. Ryan (Denton, Texas)

Record: 9-0 | Last week: 10

Last week: Beat Lone Star (Frisco) 35-21

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Adams (Dallas)

11. Allen (Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 11

Last week: Beat Braswell (Little Elm) 59-35

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Plano West (Plano)

12. Trinity (Louisville)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 12

Last week: Beat Dixie Heights (Edgewood) 56-0

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. St. Xavier (Louisville)

13. Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio)

Record: 11-0 | Last week: 13

Season complete

14. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Record: 14-0 | Last week: 14

Season complete

15. Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

Record: 10-0 | Last week: 15

Last week: Beat T.L. Hanna (Anderson) 28-6

Season complete

16. Westlake (Austin, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 16

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Cedar Ridge (Round Rock)

17. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 17

Last week: Beat Venice 29-8

Next week: Dec. 11 at Bloomingdale (Valrico)

18. Central (Miami)

Record: 6-1 | Last week: 18

Last week: Beat Dunbar (Fort Myers) 40-0

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Palmetto

19. Cathedral (Indianapolis)

Record: 13-1 | Last week: 19

Season complete

20. St. Xavier (Cincinnati)

Record: 10-2 | Last week: 20

Season complete

21. Cedar Hill (Texas)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: 21

Last week: Beat Midway (Waco) 58-7

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Bryan

22. Tompkins (Katy, Texas)

Record: 8-0 | Last week: 22

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Fort Bend Travis (Richmond)

23. American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Record: 9-2 | Last week: 23

Last week: Beat Eau Gallie (Melbourne) 38-18

Next week: Dec. 11 vs. Jesuit (Tampa)

24. DeSoto (Texas)

Record: 7-1 | Last week: 24

Last week: Beat Waco 62-6

Next week: Dec. 10 vs. Shoemaker (Killeen)

25. Lake Travis (Austin, Texas)

Record: 6-0 | Last week: 25

Last week: Idle

Next week: Dec. 11 at Round Rock