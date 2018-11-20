High school football: Watch California Los Angeles City Section Championships on SportsLive

The California Los Angeles City Section Championships are bringing a trio of high-stakes playoff football games to fields across the West Coast on Saturday, with six different teams from three different divisions squaring off in the postseason.

At the Division I level, Dorsey and San Pedro headline a Nov. 24 slate with a 7 p.m. PT battle featuring a pair of top-10 section opponents. The former is averaging more than 30 points per game in 2018 on a five-game winning streak, while San Pedro has topped 40 points in two of its last three.

Earlier in the day, Locke will take on Roosevelt in the Division II CIFLACS Football Playoffs. The Saints (7-6) have won four straight, while the Roosevelt Rough Riders are on an impressive three-game streak of their own -- a stretch that's included a 63-36 blowout of Verdugo Hills and a 23-0 shutout of Wilson on Nov. 9.

Kicking off the City Section Championships action on Saturday, Santee and Fremont will go at it on the Division III level at 11 a.m. PT. The latter has won four straight on the road en route to this weekend's anticipated showdown, but it's Santee that enters as a likely favorite. The Falcons are 12-1 on the year with a perfect 6-0 record on the road, and their wins haven't exactly been close. In its last six games, Santee has outscored opponents 313-90.

Here's how to tune in to all three matchups:

How to watch

Game: Santee vs. Fremont (DIII)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Time: 11 a.m. PT

Stream: SportsLive

Game: Locke vs. Roosevelt (DII)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Time: 3 p.m. PT

Stream: SportsLive

Game: Dorsey vs. San Pedro (DI)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 24

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Stream: SportsLive