High school football: Watch No. 11 De La Salle vs. San Ramon Valley on CBS Sports Digital

High school football is on CBS Sports Digital thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. One of high school football's most renowned programs in the nation has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that brings over 50 De La Salle sporting events to your desktops, phones and connected devices. Nine of the Spartans' 10 regular-season football games are part of that package.

Hailing from Concord, Calif., De La Salle won a record 151 games between 1992 and 2004, and their former head coach Bob Ladouceur (1979-2012) is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best high school coach the sport has ever seen. This week, still ranked among the top 15 teams in the country on MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 list, the No. 11 Spartans are looking to win their ninth straight on the year against San Ramon Valley.

De La Salle's last two victories have been of the running-clock nature, meaning they routed their opponents so quickly that referees began running the clock early. Outscoring opposing teams 308-93 on the year, the Spartans first demolished Monte Vista 55-0 on Oct. 5, then disposed of Foothill with a 55-10 blowout a week ago.

San Ramon Valley has not been a total pushover, however. The Wolves (5-3) have won three of their last four and topped De La Salle in 2016 during a hard-fought 28-27 contest. They also boast an offense fueled by Stanford-bound play-maker Tristan Sinclair, who's gained 842 yards, scored nine touchdowns and figures to be a "major problem" for De La Salle's game plan, as Spartans coach Justin Alumbaugh told MaxPreps.

Sinclair is just one of several high-profile recruits that'll be on display in Friday's meeting between the two sides:

Notable recruits

TE ISAIAH FOSKEY (DLS) -- Penn State, Alabama, California, Clemson, Michigan (interest)



OLB HENRY TO'OTO'O (DLS) -- Alabama, California, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington (interest)

(DLS) -- Alabama, California, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington (interest) OLB JHASI WILSON (DLS) -- Arizona State, Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State (interest)

OLB TRISTAN SINCLAIR (SRV) -- Stanford (commit)

How to watch No. 11 De La Salle vs. San Ramon Valley

Date: Friday, Oct. 12



Friday, Oct. 12 Time: 7 p.m. PT



7 p.m. PT Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. In addition to De La Salle content for several sports, users can view live streams of other high-profile prep football games, as well as many high school state championships from all over the country for a variety of sports.