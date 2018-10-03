High school football: Watch No. 12 De La Salle vs. Monte Vista on CBS Sports Digital
Everything you need to know to tune into this week's Friday night showdown
High school football is on CBS Sports Digital thanks to an exclusive partnership with De La Salle. One of high school football's most renowned programs in the nation has partnered with SportsLive in an exclusive deal that brings over 50 De La Salle sporting events to your desktops, phones and connected devices. Nine of the Spartans' 10 regular-season football games are part of that package.
Hailing from Concord, Calif., De La Salle won a record 151 games between 1992 and 2004, and their former head coach Bob Ladouceur (1979-2012) is widely recognized as one of, if not the, best high school coach the sport has ever seen. This week, still ranked among the top 15 teams in the country on MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 list, the No. 12 Spartans are looking to improve to 7-0 on the year with a win against a Monte Vista, a team with quite the history with De La Salle.. De La Salle has won 294 straight games against Northern California teams, and Friday is their homecoming. They don't want to let Monte Vista play spoiler.
Monte Vista (5-1), meanwhile, has only lost to Bishop O'Dowd so far this year in a 17-16 nailbiter, and since then it has wins against Livermore and California. Quarterback Jack Stewardson has been excellent for Monte Vista, and he'll have to be on point against the formidable De La Salle defense.
Notable recruits
- TE ISAIAH FOSKEY (DLS) -- Penn State, Alabama, California, Clemson, Michigan
- OLB HENRY TO'OTO'O (DLS) -- Alabama, California, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington
- OLB JHASI WILSON (DLS) -- Arizona State, Air Force, Nevada, San Jose State, Utah State
- WR JAHMON McCLENDON (MV) -- UCLA
How to watch No. 12 De La Salle vs. Monte Vista
- Date: Friday, Oct. 5
- Time: 7 p.m. PT
- Stream: SportsLive (watch on desktop, iOS and Android)
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. In addition to De La Salle content for several sports, users can view live streams of other high-profile prep football games, as well as many high school state championships from all over the country for a variety of sports.
