The big storyline with Alabama recently has been the Crimson Tide stacking up on highly-ranked Class of 2026 recruits that are now expected to be big parts of the team's future, including landing commitments from two five-star prospects in the last five days.

However, while the continued building of the Alabama roster for the future has garnered a lot of attention, something not being talked about enough nationally is the amount of talent on the current team.

It's to such a level that multiple NFL scouts have told CBS Sports that the Crimson Tide -- ranked No. 9 in CBS Sports' post-spring rankings -- has a realistic chance to have double-digit players picked in next year's NFL draft (and maybe as many as 12). That includes eight that at least some NFL scouts view as possibilities to end up being selected in the first three or four rounds.

To put that into perspective, Alabama hasn't had double-digit draft picks since 2018, which was coming off the Tide's national championship overtime win over Georgia.

"They really do have a ton (of quality prospects)," a scout told CBS Sports.

Although quarterback is a question mark with the Tide set to have a first-year starter at that position (likely redshirt junior Ty Simpson), it's fair to say -- based on the amount of overall talent -- that Alabama could be in line for a big season if the new quarterback performs at simply a respectable level.

Left tackle Kadyn Proctor, whom scouts view as a first-round possibility, is the clear top prospect for Alabama. Among the others that scouts view as having a realistic chance to go in the first two or three rounds are cornerback Domani Jackson, defensive lineman LT Overton, wide receiver Germie Bernard, linebacker Deontae Lawson and offensive guard Jaeden Roberts. There are others that at least some scouts are high on as well such as defensive lineman Tim Keenan, running back Jam Miller and Miami wide receiver transfer Isaiah Horton.

At least some scouts see the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Horton, who had 56 catches as a junior at Miami last year, as a clear Day 2 prospect. Adding him means Alabama now has three wide receivers with a shot to go in the first three rounds of the next two NFL drafts with star sophomore Ryan Williams, Bernard and now Horton too.

"He's a big guy at wide receiver for us," an Alabama source said of Horton.

Although the Tide receiver group doesn't get as much attention nationally as some other receiver units, like the one at Ohio State for example, Alabama has built a wide receiver room that's clearly among the best in the nation.

However, Horton isn't the only Tide transfer on the radar for NFL scouts. Texas A&M offensive line transfer Kam Dewberry is too. Although Dewberry was a backup as a junior at A&M last season, he made five starts as a freshman in 2022 and three in 2023. The Alabama staff felt like it got a steal in the 6-foot-4, 345-pound former top-65 overall recruit and scouts view him as an intriguing prospect even with him coming off a season during which he didn't make any starts.

Like with Horton, the Tide staff has big expectations for Dewberry entering the season.

"Both (Horton and Dewberry) are elite," an Alabama source said. "Great work ethic and produced in the spring. Will both be big for us."

Simply put, Alabama is positioning itself well for the future by landing highly-ranked 2026 recruits but the Tide is set up well to compete at a high level in the present as well.