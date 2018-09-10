Homecoming queen ditches crown for helmet, kicks game-winning extra point in high school game
Kaylee Foster's first sport may be soccer, but on Friday night, she became a high school football hero
Mississippi high school senior Kaylee Foster had to wear a few different hats on Friday night. The newly-crowned homecoming queen is also a kicker at Ocean Springs High School, so after receiving her sash and donning her crown, she had to turn around and become a football player again.
Foster went on to make a pair of kicks and booted the game-winning extra point at Ocean Springs' homecoming game.
Though she is a soccer player first, she's been kicking with Ocean Springs for the past three year.s The game against George County ended in a 13-12 Ocean Springs victory. Foster was responsible for seven of those 13 points.
When the game was over, Foster put her crown back on and took photos will still wearing her uniform.
"I really don't have any words," Foster said after the game, via Gulflive.com. "This has just been so wonderful. I love football and I love Ocean Springs."
Foster was also asked if she was more nervous about the kick or the crown.
"I was pretty sure I wasn't going to be homecoming queen," she said. "but I was pretty sure I was going to make that kick."
