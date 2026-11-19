College sports legislation that much of Washington had already buried is getting new life as lobbying efforts and negotiations over potential changes kicked into high gear this week.

On Thursday, House Republican leaders gave the Protect College Sports Act something it hadn't yet had: a target date.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Education and Workforce Committee chairman Tim Walberg and Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Brett Guthrie said in a joint statement Thursday they plan to bring the landmark college sports bill to the House floor the first week of December, just in time for conference championship weekend.

"College sports are at a crossroad and Congress needs to pass strong antitrust protections to end the Wild West atmosphere that exists today," the three Republicans said. "We are committed to getting a bill to President Trump's desk that saves college sports."

The leadership also acknowledged the PCSA "in its current form faces real challenges in the House from many factions of our conference who take issue with several measures in the bill, along with Democrats outright opposing it."

"We are working with our members to address as many issues as possible while keeping those changes narrow in order to maintain the fragile coalitions in the House and Senate," the statement said.

Any change to the PCSA sends the bill back to the Senate, which passed it 77-22 on Sept. 28, and would require the chamber to vote on it again. The window is shrinking by the day, lending credence to the prospect that the bill will never pass. Both chambers must finish business before the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3, or the process starts over in a Congress controlled by Democrats. The House's last scheduled day of work is Dec. 17, and government funding expires Dec. 11.

Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell and New York Yankees president Randy Levine, President Trump's strongest advocates for the bill outside Washington, D.C., spent Thursday on Capitol Hill. Sources tell CBS Sports that Big Ten commissioner Tony Pettiti is also lobbying heavily for the bill.

Campbell, the Texas Tech board chairman whose Saving College Sports group is running a multimillion-dollar ad campaign during college football broadcasts, and Levine, the New York Yankees president and vice chair of President Trump's college sports roundtable, have led the outside push for the bill. A source close to Campbell said backers continue to believe the PCSA has broad enough support to pass the House and are encouraged by Scalise's commitment to a vote.

Levine was blunter in a letter to House members last week. "History will remember if you choose wrong," he wrote. "Pass the PCSA."

Scalise has been among the most prominent Republican skeptics of the PCSA and a supporter of the SCORE Act, the House's own college sports bill, which leadership pulled from the floor three times earlier this year. He previously said the PCSA's neutrality on whether athletes can be employees would need to be addressed through amendments.

But the objections run deeper than one provision in the 171-page bill, which would give schools, conferences and the NCAA targeted antitrust protection to enforce rules on athlete pay, eligibility and transfers, while also preempting patchwork state NIL laws and raising the revenue-sharing cap to $48.8 million per school.

One of the biggest obstacles is a provision that caps power conferences at 20 members and restricts coaches from being hired away by other schools during the season.

Twenty-one House Republicans objected to that 20-member cap and to a three-year waiting period for schools that switch leagues in an Oct. 2 letter. Many hail from states with ACC schools that have actively sought exit plans from the conference.

Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, the state's governor-elect, said last week: "I hate that bill."

Others want an outright ban on classifying athletes as employees and a cap on international players. Walberg, one of three House leaders to announce their intention to push the bill forward Thursday, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss his own legislation, the TEAM USA Act, which would limit international players to 20 percent of varsity rosters.

The biggest obstacle might be the Democrats. The Congressional Black Caucus condemned the bill the day after the Senate vote, citing HBCU funding, the lack of employment rights for athletes and limits on their ability to sue. Democrats, who won control of both chambers in the Nov. 3 midterms, also have little incentive to hand the outgoing Republican majority a win. Republicans currently hold a 218-214 edge in the lame-duck House.

Sen. Ted Cruz, the bill's lead Republican author, has been negotiating with House Democrats, Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. One idea on the table, either in the bill or as separate legislation, is a pathway to student loan forgiveness for HBCU attendees.

Meanwhile, conferences are actively working on self-governance models to better police eligibility and athlete pay rules. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on the "Paul Finebaum Show" last week that "elections have consequences" and that the SEC is preparing for a future with or without the bill.

On Wednesday, the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics urged conferences to act on their own. It called on leagues to cap spending on coaching pay, buyouts, recruiting and facilities. They also asked to reserve a pool of conference revenue for schools that verify they follow the rules and to require every Division I school to disclose athlete compensation by sport.

The commission said conferences should adopt its framework even if the PCSA passes.

"There is no excuse for inaction," Knight Commission co-chair Pam Bernard said.

Time is running short on Capitol Hill, with only a two-week window and a de facto cram session facing House leadership aiming to bring the bill to the floor.