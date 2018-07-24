Houston coach reveals plan to allow star DT Ed Oliver to play offense this season
Maybe just keep Oliver on the field all of the time?
Houston star defensive tackle Ed Oliver is one of those rare talents who can basically do everything on the football field, and coach Major Applewhite intends to prove it during Oliver's junior season in 2018.
Speaking at AAC Media Days in Newport, Rhode Island, Applewhite commented on how involved the 6-foot-3, 290-pound junior could potentially be in every aspect of the game.
The world got a taste of what else he can do in the loss to Fresno State in the Hawaii Bowl, when he lined up on offense and scored from a yard out. Can you imagine Oliver in space on a run-pass option? How about taking a shotgun snap out of the wildcat and pulling the old Tim Tebow jump pass? Or -- and this would be the ultimate Oliver moment -- kicking a field goal in a big game like Steve Spurrier did in his Heisman Trophy year in 1966?
The possibilities are endless.
Oliver notched 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks last year for the Cougars, despite being the focus of every opposing offensive coordinator during game preparation. Oliver announced this offseason that his junior year will be his last with the program and he intends to jump to the NFL in 2019.
Houston opens the 2018 season at Rice on Sept. 1.
