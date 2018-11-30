Houston DT Ed Oliver to skip team's bowl game to prepare for 2019 NFL Draft
Oliver will likely be an early first-round draft pick
Ed Oliver's football-playing days at Houston are over. The stud defensive tackle, who will likely be one of the first names called during the 2019 NFL Draft, announced via Twitter Friday that he would not be playing in Houston's upcoming bowl game.
The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as players skipping bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft -- particularly potential first-rounders -- have begun to make a habit of not playing in their team's bowl games. It's just a wise business decision. Also, considering that Oliver declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft before the 2018 season started, and he's missed time late in the season due to nagging injuries, the decision to not play in a bowl game was expected.
Oliver leaves Houston as one of the best players in program history. The former five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the country when he committed to Houston and Tom Herman as a member of its 2016 recruiting class, choosing the hometown school over such programs as Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas.
In his three seasons at Houston, Oliver appeared in 32 games, compiling 192 total tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and 5 forced fumbles.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clemson vs. Pitt pick, live stream
The Tigers look to cap off its 12-0 season with a fourth straight ACC title
-
SEC Championship odds, line and picks
Josh Nagel has finger on the pulse of teams in the SEC Championship Game.
-
UCF vs. Memphis pick, live stream
UCF will look to win its 25th straight game against Memphis in an AAC title game rematch
-
Texas vs. Oklahoma pick, live stream
A Red River rematch in the Big 12 Championship Game has College Football Playoff ramificat...
-
ACC Network to launch in Aug. 2019
The ACC will have its own network in 2019, joining the SEC with an ESPN-run channel
-
Alabama vs. Georgia prediction, picks
The SEC Championship Game will serve as a de facto national quarterfinal on Saturday night