Houston DT Ed Oliver to skip team's bowl game to prepare for 2019 NFL Draft

Ed Oliver's football-playing days at Houston are over. The stud defensive tackle, who will likely be one of the first names called during the 2019 NFL Draft, announced via Twitter Friday that he would not be playing in Houston's upcoming bowl game.

Excited for the next chapter pic.twitter.com/oAXrxeADKm — Ed Oliver (@Edoliver_11) November 30, 2018

The move doesn't come as much of a surprise, as players skipping bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft -- particularly potential first-rounders -- have begun to make a habit of not playing in their team's bowl games. It's just a wise business decision. Also, considering that Oliver declared his intention to enter the NFL Draft before the 2018 season started, and he's missed time late in the season due to nagging injuries, the decision to not play in a bowl game was expected.

Oliver leaves Houston as one of the best players in program history. The former five-star recruit was ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the country when he committed to Houston and Tom Herman as a member of its 2016 recruiting class, choosing the hometown school over such programs as Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas.

In his three seasons at Houston, Oliver appeared in 32 games, compiling 192 total tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and 5 forced fumbles.