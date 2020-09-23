At this rate, Houston won't play a football game until 2021.

The Cougers' home game against North Texas, scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled because of positive tests within the Mean Green program. According to a release, four positive tests were discovered this week and are in isolation while their close contacts have been identified. As such, contact tracing of those positive tests left North Texas unable to field a team for a game this week.

"We knew that there would be challenges with COVID-19 this season and we were taking precautions to hopefully avoid this situation," North Texas athletic director Wren Baker said. "Our student-athlete health and safety is the priority in every decision we make and that is what this difficult decision is based on. We are hopeful we can resume safe activities soon."

The two sides are looking for a makeup date that will accommodate each team.

This is now the fourth different opener and fifth different game to have been postponed or canceled for Houston. The Cougars were previously scheduled to play Rice, Washington State, Memphis and Baylor. The Baylor game was postponed less than 24 hours before kickoff, less than one week after it was originally scheduled.