Houston QB D'Eriq King breaks one of Tim Tebow's impressive college touchdown records

King rushed and threw for a touchdown in the first half Thursday against Tulane

Houston quarterback D'Eriq King made college football history on Thursday night against Tulane when he tossed for a touchdown and ran for another in the same game. That makes it the 15th consecutive game in which King has achieved that feat, officially breaking Tim Tebow's record for most consecutive games with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

Tebow's previous FBS record at Florida was 14 games, which King tied for last week in a loss to Washington State. He wasted no time breaking the record, using a 75-yard air strike in the first quarter followed with an impressive 35-yard scamper to the end zone in the second to pass the Gators legend.

Through three games this season for the Cougars, King -- one of the most electric players in college football over the last couple of seasons -- had recorded 434 yards passing and 196 yards rushing with nine total touchdowns to boot.

Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.

Play Now
Our Latest Stories