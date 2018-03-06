Houston star Ed Oliver announces intention to declare for 2019 NFL Draft

Normal players don't have the ability to announce they're professional football intentions two years after graduating high school, but Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver is no ordinary player.

The 2017 consensus All-American announced Monday following Houston's first practice of the spring that the 2018 season will be his last with the Cougars. He will enter the 2019 NFL Draft at the conclusion of the season.

"This was a dream of mine coming in," Oliver said in a statement released by the school. "I knew I was going on a business trip, and whether my business trip was three years or four years it just depended on how early I got on the field and how effective I was."

It's rare that a player announces his future intentions so early, but Oliver's first two seasons with the Cougars have been nothing short of stellar.

A former five-star prospect from Westfield High School in Houston, the 6-foot-3, 290-pounder became the first sophomore to win the Outland Trophy in the award's history. Oliver had 73 tackles, 16.5 for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles in 2017, helping Houston earn a berth in the Hawaii Bowl.

As a true freshman in 2016, Oliver notched 22.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, seven quarterback hurries and nine pass breakups, earning first-team All-American honors from several outlets including CBS Sports and the Associated Press.

Oliver, who is considered a Heisman Trophy contender, will kick off his third and final season with Houston at Rice on Sept. 1.