The Houston Cougars will look to stay in the mix for a spot in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game when they battle the Central Florida Knights in a key matchup dubbed "The Space Game" on Friday night. Houston is coming off a 45-35 loss to West Virginia on Saturday, while UCF dropped a 30-3 decision at Baylor that same day. The Cougars (7-2, 4-2 Big 12), who are tied for fourth in the league, are 4-0 on the road this season. The Knights (4-4, 1-4 Big 12), who are 13th in the conference, are 4-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Fla., is at 8 p.m. ET. UCF leads the all-time series 8-3, including a 27-13 win in their last meeting in 2023. The Cougars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. UCF odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Houston vs. UCF picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. UCF. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for UCF vs. Houston:

Houston vs. UCF spread Houston -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Houston vs. UCF over/under 47.5 points Houston vs. UCF money line Houston -116, UCF -103 Houston vs. UCF picks See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. UCF streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Houston can cover

Junior quarterback Conner Weigman is a dual threat for the Cougars. In nine games, he has completed 148 of 228 passes (64.9%) for 1,890 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions and a 154.2 rating. He also has rushed 99 times for 327 yards (3.3 average) and nine touchdowns. In last week's loss to West Virginia, he completed 25 of 35 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns with two picks, while rushing for another score.

Weigman's top target in the passing game is junior Amare Thomas. The transfer from UAB has 40 receptions for 634 yards (15.9 average) and seven touchdowns. In the loss to West Virginia, he caught 10 passes for 99 yards and three scores. He had six receptions for 104 yards, including a long of 36, in a 27-24 overtime win over Oregon State on Sept. 26. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why UCF can cover

Redshirt junior Tayven Jackson leads the Knights' passing attack. In seven games, he has completed 121 of 191 passes (63.4%) for 1,334 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also carried 34 times for 72 yards and three touchdowns. In a 34-9 win over North Carolina on Sept. 20, he completed 25 of 32 passes for 223 yards and one touchdown, while carrying 10 times for 66 yards and a score.

UCF has a one-two punch at running back with seniors Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon. Montgomery leads the Knights with 112 rushes for 572 yards and three touchdowns. Nixon, meanwhile, has carried 35 times for 423 yards and six touchdowns. Nixon had seven rushes for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-13 win over West Virginia on Oct. 18. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Houston vs. UCF picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 49 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. UCF, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. UCF spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.