No. 10 Utah faces its first big test of the season as the Utes host No. 14 Houston in a late-night matchup at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes have won five of their six matchups by at least two touchdowns, but showed sluggish play against Colorado in an ugly 27-24 win. The usually reliable defense allowed 138 rushing yards to the Buffaloes, the most Colorado has accumulated this season.

Since losing on a two-point conversion against Texas Tech, Houston has been a buzzsaw. Last week, the Cougars held Oklahoma State's explosive offense to only three first-half points in a 35-32 victory. Quarterback Conner Weigman continued his phenomenal play with nearly 400 total yards and five touchdowns.

Amazingly, Houston has won all five historic matchups against Utah, but four came before 1980. The Cougars even recorded a 17-14 victory in 2024 on a game-winning field goal as time expired to stun the Utes in Willie Fritz's first season.

Houston vs. Utah: Need to know

Playoff expectations: Houston and Utah are two of the four Big 12 teams ranked in the AP top 15. In the final weeks of the year, the group will start to whittle itself down as the true playoff contenders emerge. Houston has the misfortune of an early loss, leaving it sitting on the edge. Utah can technically afford a loss, but still has brutal games against No. 2 BYU and No. 25 Arizona remaining. The winner of this game has the inside track, and the loser has work to do.

Two-quarterback system: Utah is running one of the most fun offensive systems in college football as the Utes are utilizing both Devon Dampier and backup Byrd Ficklin in different sets. Offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven is lining Ficklin up in receiver and running back spots on the field and both running and passing him from those roles to the tune of 6.9 yards per carry.

Weigman's growth: Houston quarterback Conner Weigman is quietly one of the most improved players in college football. The senior is hitting on a career-high 68% of his passes and has improved from an interception every 33 passes over the last two years to one every 99 passes. Weigman ranks top 20 nationally in total offense.

Where to watch Houston vs. Utah live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24 | Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Houston vs. Utah prediction, picks

Utah has been a dominant force over the first couple of weeks and will ultimately come away with a dramatic win in Salt Lake City. At the same time, Houston has been perhaps the most undervalued team nationally, rolling on both sides of the ball behind tremendous quarterback play from Conner Weigman. A nearly touchdown line is disrespectful to the machine Willie Fritz has built at Houston; don't be surprised if they pull the upset. Pick: Houston +6.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer UTAH -6.5 Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah Utah SU Utah Houston Utah Utah Houston Utah Utah Houston Utah

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