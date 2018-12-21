Houston vs. Army odds, line: 2018 Armed Forces Bowl picks, predictions from model on 45-25 run

Two offenses with unique styles square off Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET when Houston takes on Army in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl. The pass-happy, Cougars (8-4) out of the American Athletic Conference have the fourth-most proficient offense in the nation with an average of 46.4 points per game. The Black Knights (10-2) will run, run and run some more. Army is a five-point favorite and the over-under is at 60 in the latest Houston vs. Army odds. Before you make any Houston vs. Army picks and predictions for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Houston's offense is predicated on its vertical passing game. The Cougars scored at least 31 points in each game and racked up at least 40 points 10 times. Wideout Marquez Stevenson is Houston's top weapon. Amassing 947 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the season, the sophomore standout has notched five 100-yard games in 2018. His counterpart, Keith Corbin, uses his speed to punish slower cornerbacks. He's netting 17.2 yards per contest and hit pay dirt twice in his previous outing against Memphis.

Losing quarterback D'Eriq King to a November knee injury has been a tough obstacle for Houston to overcome. Before being lost for the season, King had thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns. But King's backup, freshman Clayton Tune, has filled in admirably, tossing seven touchdowns in limited action.

But just because the Cougars feature an explosive offense doesn't mean they'll cover the Armed Forces Bowl spread against the Black Knights.

The two factors that define Army are stifling defense and relentless ground attack. The Knights racked up an astounding 296 rushing yards per game en route to their 10-win season. Led by senior running back Darnell Woolfolk's 885 yards, Army is adept at wearing down front sevens with its hard-to-defend triple option. Woolfolk leads the team in rushing touchdowns with 14 -- two more than quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr., who has also tossed six scores. The junior signal caller is the team's second-leading rusher.

Army's defense is also one of the most stringent in FBS, yielding only 18 points per game. It has to be considering Hopkins, on average, attempts only nine passes per game. The Knights' secondary loves to get physical and the cornerbacks have the make-up speed to erase receivers getting a step on them downfield.

So who wins Houston vs. Army? And which side covers in well over 50 percent of simulations?