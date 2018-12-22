Houston vs. Army odds, line: 2018 Armed Forces Bowl picks, predictions from proven model on 45-25 run

Something has to give in the 2018 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 22 as the explosive Houston Cougars take on the stingy Army Back Knights in Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tex., at 3:30 p.m. ET. While the Cougars will chuck the ball almost 40 times per game, the Knights pass less than one-quarter of that amount. Army is a 3-point favorite and the over-Under is 60 in the latest Houston vs. Army odds. Before you make any Houston vs. Army picks of your own in this battle of contrasting styles, be sure to check out the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has factored in that Houston's offense is built on speed and an unrelenting passing game that is adept at racking up points. Wideout Keith Corbin can blow by slower cornerbacks and has made them pay all season, averaging 17.2 yards per game. In his previous game, he was able to find the end zone twice against Memphis. His teammate, Marquez Stevenson, leads the squad in both receiving yards (947) and touchdowns (nine). The sophomore stud has notched five 100-yard performances in 2018.

Losing quarterback D'Eriq King to a November knee injury has been a tough obstacle for Houston to overcome. Before being lost for the season, King had thrown for nearly 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns. But King's backup, freshman Clayton Tune, has filled in admirably, tossing seven touchdowns in limited action.

But just because the Cougars feature an explosive offense doesn't mean they'll cover the Armed Forces Bowl 2018 spread against the Black Knights.

While the Cougars love getting chunk plays downfield from their receivers, the Knights take a much different approach. They attempt 64 rushes per game that nets them 296 yards per game. Darnell Woolfolk is the top running back with 885 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Quarterback Kelvin Hopkins Jr. is a master of the option and must always be defended. In addition to his 12 rushing touchdowns, he's also thrown for six more. As Army's second-leading rusher, he will run about 16 times a game. Army's defense is also one of the most stringent in FBS, yielding only 18 points per game. It has to be considering Hopkins, on average, attempts only nine passes per game.

