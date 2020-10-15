Who's Playing

No. 15 BYU @ Houston

Current Records: BYU 4-0; Houston 1-0

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Houston Cougars at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TDECU Stadium. BYU's scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend Houston hopes will continue.

BYU netted a 27-20 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners this past Saturday. BYU QB Zach Wilson was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 292 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 265 more yards than your opponent like Houston did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They captured a comfortable 49-31 win over the Tulane Green Wave. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Mulbah Car, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and WR Marquez Stevenson, who caught five passes for one TD and 118 yards.

Houston's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Tulane's offensive line to sack QB Michael Pratt six times for a loss of 18 yards. Leading the way was DL Payton Turner and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Turner.

BYU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: BYU ranks first in the nation when it comes to yards per game, with 585.7 on average. But Houston comes into the contest boasting the fewest yards allowed per game per game in the nation at 211. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston,, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston,, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.