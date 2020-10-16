Who's Playing

The BYU Cougars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Houston Cougars at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday at TDECU Stadium. BYU has seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Houston is surely hoping to exploit.

BYU was able to grind out a solid win over the UTSA Roadrunners last week, winning 27-20. BYU QB Zach Wilson was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 292 yards on 30 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 265 more yards than your opponent like Houston did last Thursday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against the Tulane Green Wave, taking their contest 49-31. Houston can attribute much of their success to RB Mulbah Car, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, and WR Marquez Stevenson, who caught five passes for one TD and 118 yards.

Houston's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Tulane's offensive line to sack QB Michael Pratt six times for a loss of 18 yards. Leading the way was DL Payton Turner and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Turner.

Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BYU comes into the game boasting the most yards per game per game in the nation at 585.7. But Houston ranks first in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 211 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.