An American Athletic battle is on tap Saturday between the sixth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Cincinnati is 5-0 overall and 4-0 at home, while Houston is 2-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. The road team is 4-0-1 against the spread in this series' last five meetings. The Cougars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on artificial turf.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, is 4-1 against the spread in its last five conference games. The Bearcats are favored by 13.5-points in the latest Cincinnati vs. Houston odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 54.5. Before you make any Houston vs. Cincinnati picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 31-19 on top-rated picks through nine weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $600 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Cincinnati. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Cincinnati vs. Houston:

Houston vs. Cincinnati spread: Cincinnati -13.5

Houston vs. Cincinnati over-under: 54.5 points

Houston vs. Cincinnati money line: Cincinnati -500, Houston +400

What you need to know about Houston



The Cougars dropped a 44-21 decision to UCF last week. Quarterback Clayton Tune passed for 263 yards and a touchdown, but threw two costly interceptions. Houston coughed up an astounding 681 yards of total offense to UCF.

Tune has paced Houston this season, throwing for 1,208 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions. Marquez Stevenson is Houston's leading receiver, but he sustained an ankle injury against the Knights and is unlikely to play against the Bearcats.

What you need to know about Cincinnati

The Bearcats dominated Memphis 49-10 last week, rolling up 513 yards of total offense in the process. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and running back Jerome Ford rumbled for 116 yards and two more TDs.

But Cincinnati is more than just a strong offense. The Bearcats rank eighth in FBS in scoring defense at 12 points per game and 18th in total defense, allowing 306.2 yards per contest. Cincinnati also allows just 97 rushing yards per game.

How to make Houston vs. Cincinnati picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Cincinnati? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cincinnati vs. Houston spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,100 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.