Houston vs. Connecticut odds: 2019 Week 8 college football picks, predictions from projection model

American Athletic Conference teams in desperate need of a win square off Saturday when the Houston Cougars travel to play the Connecticut Huskies at noon ET at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Houston is 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the AAC, while Connecticut is 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the league. The Huskies are on a five-game losing streak, with the season-opening 24-21 victory against Wagner in the distant past. Houston has been competitive in every loss -- which includes losing to No. 4 Oklahoma in Week 1 and No. 25 Cincinnati last week. The Cougars are favored by 22 points in the latest Houston vs. UConn odds, while the over-under is set at 57.5.

Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 8 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 80-51 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Texas (+11) staying within the spread against Oklahoma and Alabama (-17) covering against Texas A&M in two of the biggest games last week.

Now, it has simulated Connecticut vs. Houston 10,000 times and the results are in.

The model has taken into account that Houston has had to change gears when capable dual-threat quarterback in D'Eriq King, who had thrown for 663 yards and six touchdowns along with rushing 55 times for 312 yards and six more TDs, decided to redshirt the rest of the 2019 season on Sept. 23 and return to the team next season.

King's backup – Clayton Tune – has thrown for 308 yards and three TDs in two games and the Cougars average 240.8 rushing yards per game, good for 14thin the nation. WR Keith Corbin followed King with the unusual redshirt decision, but he was trailing Marquez Stevenson (27 catches, 418 yards, four TDs) as the leading Cougar receiver.

Connecticut, meanwhile, is mired in a five-game losing streak after edging Wagner in its opener, the most recent a 49-7 loss to Tulane. Not much good has happened for the Huskies this season, though RB Kevin Mensah has rushed for 439 yards and four touchdowns. Tulane rolled up 634 yards on Connecticut last week.

So who wins Houston vs. Connecticut? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.