Who's Playing

Kansas @ No. 20 Houston

Current Records: Kansas 2-0; Houston 1-1

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Kansas Jayhawks at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Houston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Texas Tech Red Raiders last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 33-30. Houston was their own worst enemy and cost themselves 106 yards in penalties. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of RB Brandon Campbell, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Campbell hadn't helped his team much against the UTSA Roadrunners two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Special teams collected 12 points for Houston. K Bubba Baxa delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 42-42 between Kansas and the West Virginia Mountaineers going into overtime last week, but Kansas pulled a 55-42 win out of their hat in the final minutes. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. QB Jalon Daniels had a stellar game for the Jayhawks as he passed for three TDs and 219 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 81 yards on the ground.

Kansas' victory lifted them to 2-0 while Houston's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Kansas can repeat their recent success or if the Cougars bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cougars are a big 9-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.