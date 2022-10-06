An intriguing conference matchup is set for Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Friday evening. The Houston Cougars travel to face the Memphis Tigers in an ACC battle under the lights. Houston is 2-3 overall and 0-1 in AAC play following a 27-24 loss to Tulane. Memphis is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in conference action, riding a four-game winning streak into the matchup.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Tigers as 2.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 57.5 in the latest Houston vs. Memphis odds. Before making any Memphis vs. Houston picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Houston vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -2.5

Houston vs. Memphis over/under: 57.5 points

Houston vs. Memphis money line: Memphis -155, Houston +135

HOU: The Cougars are 1-4 against the spread in 2022

MEM: The Tigers are 2-3 against the spread this season

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars have real strengths on defense. Houston has the third-most sacks (14) in the AAC this season, with opponents completing only 61.7% of passes this season. Senior defensive lineman Derek Parish is No. 2 in the conference with five sacks, and Memphis has given up 15 sacks in 2022. The Tigers are also converting only 36.6% of third down chances, a below-average figure, and Houston can also capitalize on some of the Tigers' weaknesses on defense. Memphis is near the bottom of the AAC in total defense, passing defense, yards per pass attempt allowed, and sacks created.

On the offensive side, Houston is also capable of big things, averaging 30.6 points per game with three times as many touchdown passes as interceptions. The Cougars are elite on third down, moving the chains on 50% of chances, and Houston will put pressure on Memphis with Nathaniel Dell on the outside. Dell is in the top five of the AAC in receptions (33) and receiving yards (453) this season, and he has five touchdown catches in 2022 after a 1,300-yard campaign in 2021.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis is enjoying a 4-1 start and a 2-0 mark in conference play. The Tigers are playing quite well on offense, averaging 402.4 total yards per game, and that production also leads to 34.4 points per game. Memphis has nine touchdown passes and only one interception this season, and the Tigers have a balanced and impressive attack on offense.

On the other side of the ball, Memphis has eight interceptions, most of any AAC team, and opponents are completing only 61.3% of pass attempts. Memphis is also stellar against the run, yielding 3.2 yards per carry and 112.2 rushing yards per game. Houston has struggled to protect the passer, giving up 13 sacks, and the Cougars are averaging less than four yards per carry on the ground. Memphis is also facing a Houston defense that is yielding 34.0 points per game with more touchdown passes allowed (12) of any AAC program in 2022.

