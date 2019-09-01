Houston vs. Oklahoma odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from expert who's 5-0 on Sooners games

Coming off another playoff appearance, the high-powered Oklahoma Sooners open their 2019 season on Sunday night when they host the Houston Cougars. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium. The Sooners went undefeated at home last season on their way to an 11-1 mark in the regular season. They avenged their lone loss by beating Texas in the Big 12 championship game to earn their second consecutive College Football Playoff berth and third overall. Meanwhile, Houston starts a new era following an 8-5 campaign, after which it parted ways with former coach Major Applewhite and brought in Dana Holgorsen from West Virginia. The Sooners are 23-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 80 in the latest Houston vs. Oklahoma odds. Before finalizing your Oklahoma vs. Houston picks, look at the college football predictions from SportsLine analyst Tom Fornelli.

The CBS national writer has posted a wallet-fattening 216-179 record on his popular "Six Pack" college football column the past four years. He also has demonstrated his expertise on every sport for SportsLine members. He's had a keen eye for the tendencies of these programs and is coming off a season that saw him go 5-0 on against the spread picks involving Oklahoma.

His final winner came in the postseason when he advised SportsLine members to back Oklahoma (+14.5) against top-seeded Alabama. He predicted the Sooners would have to withstand an early onslaught, but behind Heisman winner Kyler Murray, would still have enough firepower to cover a two-touchdown spread. That's exactly what happened as Oklahoma rallied in the second half before coming up short in the 45-34 loss. Anyone who followed Fornelli's advice pocketed another winner and those who have consistently followed him are way up.

Fornelli knows the Sooners will be eager to give another strong opening-day performance, which has become a staple under coach Lincoln Riley. Last year, many observers believed upstart Florida Atlantic could pose a real threat to Oklahoma in their Week 1 showdown. Instead, the Sooners removed all doubt in the early stages of their 63-14 victory.

Riley has fast gained a reputation as one of the brightest offensive minds in the game, and Oklahoma's numbers support this assertion. The Sooners led the Big 12 in every major offensive category last year and were first nationally in points per game (48.4), passing yards (322.9) and total yards (570.3).

Murray has moved on as the top overall pick in the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but the offense should be in good hands with Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts. He will be aided by veterans like running back Trey Sermon, who went for 947 yards and scored 13 touchdowns last season. Receiver CeeDee Lamb was second on the club with 1,158 yards and had a team-high 11 scores.

Although Applewhite led the program to winning records and bowl berths in his two full seasons, the Houston administration stated that it was looking for a coach who would consistently lead the program to conference titles and potentially contend for a playoff berth.

They are putting their faith in Holgorsen who, like Riley, made a name for himself because of his innovative offensive schemes. His West Virginia teams were known for their resilience and he finished with just one losing season in eight years. He had a 61-41 mark with the Mountaineers, which included two bowl victories. The Cougars averaged an AAC-best 44 points per game last year and return an experienced cast that includes most of their offensive line and their top three receivers.

