A non-conference battle features the Houston Cougars (3-0) and the Oregon State Beavers (0-4) squaring off on Friday night. The Cougars are rolling, winning three straight games. On Sept. 12, Houston beat the Colorado Buffaloes 36-20. The Beavers, meanwhile, fell to in-state rival Oregon 41-6 last week. This is the first matchup since 1970 between these teams.

Kickoff from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, OR, is at 10:30 p.m. ET. Houston leads the all-time series 2-1, and the Cougars won 19-16 in their last meeting in 1970. The Cougars are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. Oregon State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Oregon State vs. Houston picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Houston vs. Oregon State. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Houston vs. Oregon State:

Houston vs. Oregon State spread Houston -13.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Houston vs. Oregon State over/under 47.5 points Houston vs. Oregon State money line Houston -546, Oregon State +403 Houston vs. Oregon State picks See picks at SportsLine Houston vs. Oregon State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars are averaging 32.7 points per game, while putting up 388.7 total yards of offense. Junior quarterback Conner Weigman is a dual-threat player, piling up 569 passing yards, 142 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. In his last outing, Weigman went 15-of-24 for 222 passing yards, 83 rushing yards, and two scores on the ground.

Senior running back Dean Connors ranks first on the team in rushing yards (271) and touchdowns (3). He's gone over 50 rushing yards in three straight games. Defensively, Houston is allowing 224 total yards and 9.7 points per game. The Cougars have recorded eight total sacks, with two players logging multiple. The Cougars are 3-0 ATS as the favorite this season. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Oregon State can cover

Junior quarterback Maalik Murphy can push the ball downfield. In 2025, Murphy has 964 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and five interceptions. The California native has thrown for 240-plus yards and multiple touchdowns in two games this season. On Sept. 13 versus Texas Tech, Murphy threw for 281 yards with two passing scores.

Senior receiver Trent Walker has been the go-to option, leading the team in catches (23) and receiving yards (302). In his last game at Reser Stadium, Walker finished with seven catches for 99 yards. Receiver Taz Reddicks has also reeled in 17 receptions for 240 yards (14.1 average) this season. On the ground, senior running back Anthony Hankerson compiled 228 rushing yards and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Houston vs. Oregon State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 48 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Houston vs. Oregon State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Houston vs. Oregon State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.