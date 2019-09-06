Houston vs. Prairie View: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. Prairie View (away)

Current Records: Houston 0-1-0; Prairie View 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Houston 8-5-0; Prairie View 5-6-0;

What to Know

Houston will take on Prairie View at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Prairie View should still be riding high after a big win, while Houston will be looking to right the ship.

The last time they met, the Cougars were the 33-23 winner over Oklahoma. This time around? They had no such luck. Last Sunday, the Cougars lost to Oklahoma by a decisive 31-49 margin. Houston got a solid performance out of QB D'Eriq King, who picked up 103 yards on the ground on 15 carries and threw 2 TDs; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Prairie View had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They were the clear victor by a 44-23 margin over Texas Southern. That result was just more of the same for the Panthers, who also won the last time these teams played (Nov. 24 of last year).

Houston's defeat took them down to 0-1 while Prairie View's win pulled them up to 1-0. A win for the Cougars would reverse both their bad luck and Prairie View's good luck. We'll see if the Cougars manages to pull off that tough task or if the Panthers keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium, Texas

TDECU Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.25

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.