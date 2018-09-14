Houston vs. Texas Tech: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, streaming information
Houston looks to win consecutive games against Power Five opponents on the road
Week 3 is full of marquee nonconference games, but the intriguing matchup of Texas Tech's and Houston in Lubbock, Texas, has the chance to be the most fun. It pairs one of college football's top players -- Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver -- against a Texas Tech offense that just scored 77 points with a true freshman quarterback, albeit against Lamar.
Though there are no major national implications, a win here carries some weight. It would move Houston to 2-0 against Power Five opponents, a big accomplishment for the Cougars. Texas Tech, on the other hand, needs a solid bounce-back effort against a name school after getting boatraced by Ole Miss in Week 1.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 15 | Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
Location: Jones AT&T Stadium -- Lubbock, Texas
TV: FOX
Storylines
Houston: Oliver is the big name on everyone's radar, but quarterback D'Eriq King could get some attention with another big game (he had six total scores against Arizona). Also, what kind of consistency can the Cougars produce? It's been tough to gauge exactly where this team stands. It needed to pull away from Rice in Week 1, but followed that up by beating Arizona and Khalil Tate at their own game.
Texas Tech: It's been back to the drawing board on defense. Getting run over by the Rebels wasn't a great look for what could have been an improved defense, but it wasn't totally unexpected. Ole Miss' offense is a size mismatch for most defenses. And while earning a shutout over Lamar as a follow-up was a step in the right direction, it isn't going to change any narratives for Tech. The Red Raiders are a team of questions right now. This feels like an important test.
